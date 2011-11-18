* Italian, Spanish bond yields hold close to unsustainable
levels
* Central banks gold buying may continue-Turner
* Inflationary measure to tackle Euro crisis may support
gold
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Nov 18 Gold inched up on Friday
helped by a weaker dollar and some bargain-hunting but was still
on track for its largest weekly loss since September as euro
zone debt contagion worries spooked investors.
Silver also rose slightly after falling almost 6 percent in
the previous session amid a broad retreat in both precious and
industrial metals, triggered by a flurry of stop-loss selling.
Contagion fears and rising money market stress were making
investors nervous even though Italian and Spanish government
debt yields fell as the European Central Bank bought bonds in
the secondary market, but held close to unobtainable
levels.
Spot gold edged up 0.47 percent to $1,728.79 an ounce
by 1150 GMT, from $1,721.19 late in New York on Thursday.
In the previous session, it fell 2.5 percent and hit a 2-1/2
week low at $1,709.64 an ounce and it was on track for a weekly
decline of 3.4 percent, its sharpest since late September.
Supporting gold, the euro inched up against the dollar as
investors unwound bearish bets on the single currency to book
profits ahead of the weekend, but with the euro zone debt crisis
escalating, appetite to sell on upticks was high.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced commodities such as
precious metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.
"I think it's a bounce back after a shock yesterday but I
wouldn't get too excited," Matthew Turner, an analyst at
Mitsubishi said.
"There is a bit of bargain-hunting going on; the euro prices
are flat and that implies that the dollar gains are to do with
the (weaker) dollar."
Gold has confounded market watchers by refusing to behave
like a safe-haven and instead has tracked equities over the past
few weeks, but the escalating European debt crisis could see
bullion ditch its risk-asset mantle and return to record highs.
"There is a strong argument that this euro crisis should
support gold, especially if the solution to it will involve
printing money and easing monetary policies, which are
inflationary measures. On the other hand these big shocks are
making investors nervous," Turner said.
Bullion is often used as an inflation hedge by investors.
"The longer uncertainty dwells, the more chance there is for
bullion to bounce back up, given ultra-low currency yields
globally," VTB Capital said in a research note.
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
Although investors were focusing more on macro news, market
fundamentals seemed supportive for gold.
Demand for gold rose by 6 percent to a 1-1/4 year high in
the third quarter of 2011, driven by central bank purchases and
European demand for bullion against the backdrop of the
escalating euro crisis, a report from the World Gold Council, an
industry group showed on Thursday.
"There are positive market news like central banks buying,
which is supportive," Turner said.
"The only problem with that is that it is in the past but it
might continue as a lot of central banks hold dollars and would
like some diversification."
Also showing increasing interest in gold-related assets,
holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF),
New York's SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.95 percent from
Wednesday to Thursday, while that of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust remained unchanged
for the same period.
Spot silver was 0.47 up to $31.83 an ounce from
$31.68 late in New York on Thursday; platinum rose 0.52
percent to $1,586.20 an ounce from $1,578 and palladium
rose 0.08 percent to $605.97 an ounce from $605.47.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)