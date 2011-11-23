* Gold eases, set for 1 pct slide in November
* ETF flows remain positive
* Coming up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims, durable
goods; 1230 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 23 Gold eased on Wednesday in
line with a drop in the euro, which came under pressure as
investor anxiety deepened over the European debt crisis,
prompting the resulting rise in the U.S. dollar to mitigate the
impact of safe-haven bullion buying.
Italian and Spanish bond yields were dragged off their
intraday highs on Wednesday by more intervention in the bond
markets from the European Central Bank, but remained near
euro-lifetime highs, while poor demand at an auction of German
debt triggered weakness in the euro and the equity market.
The dollar rallied to its highest against a basket of major
currencies in seven weeks, while its correlation to gold
reached its most negative in a week.
Furthermore, the expiry of options on gold futures on COMEX
on Tuesday kept the gold price under pressure, even though most
open interest was located around out-of-the-money options.
Spot gold was last down 0.6 percent on the day at
$1,689.30 an ounce by 1045 GMT, having fallen to its lowest in a
month earlier this week. So far in November, the gold price has
dropped by about 1 percent, following October's 5.5 percent
rise.
"We're seeing some post-options expiry selling coming
through. The turmoil still going on in financial markets and the
euro dollar swap rates are still fairly high.... Gold may still
be a casualty of that," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said.
"The bullish factors for gold haven't really disappeared,
it's more positioning pushing it down."
Weak manufacturing data from China, the world's largest user
of raw materials and second-largest gold consumer, wracked the
industrial commodities, along with data showing the services
sector in the euro zone contracted for a third straight month in
November.
The gold price, which is still on track for a near-20
percent gain this year, its eleventh consecutive yearly price
increase, has fallen by about 12 percent from September's record
$1,920.30, but this has not deterred investors.
DEMAND ONGOING
Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds backed by physical
metal have risen by more than a million ounces in the last week,
their largest weekly increase since early August.
Total holdings of metal at the major ETFs tracked by Reuters
are up by 2 million ounces in November, the heftiest inflow
since July's 2.95-million ounce net inflow.
Reflecting the demand among European investors for
safe-haven assets in which to part their cash, European ETF
inflows account for about 10 percent of total net inflows, while
in terms of U.S. gold futures, speculative investors have raised
their holdings by nearly 3 million ounces in November, which
would be the second-largest monthly increase of 2011.
"To be sure, evidence of appetite from physical buyers
provides some comfort, but it is too early to say if this indeed
marks a return of serious physical demand. A stronger response
from the physical community is needed for gold to form a more
solid foundation for a recovery," wrote UBS strategist Edel
Tully in a note.
China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in
November on signs of domestic economic weakness, a preliminary
PMI survey showed, reviving worries that China may be slipping
towards a hard landing and fuelling fears of a global recession.
The euro zone's private sector contracted for a third month
in November as a paralysing debt crisis dragged the currency
bloc to the brink of recession.
The Flash Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI), which tracks business activity at thousands of
firms across the 17-nation bloc, rose to 47.8 this month from
October's 46.4, beating expectations for 46.5.
Silver fell 2.4 percent to $31.62 an ounce, in
sympathy with both gold and the base metals, which came under
pressure after the Chinese manufacturing data.
Platinum and palladium were down between 1.3
and 2.7 percent. Platinum last traded at $1,544.50 an ounce,
compared with $1,566.50 late in New York on Tuesday, while
palladium fell to $585.97 from $602.00 previously.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane; editing by James Jukwey)