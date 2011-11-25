(Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
* Gold set for second weekly fall
* ETF holdings hit record high
* Analysts cite central bank buys
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 25 Gold fell on Friday, coming
under pressure from the weakness in the euro on the back of the
discord among European leaders on how to contain the debt
crisis, in spite of global holdings of metal in exchange-traded
funds hitting a fresh record high.
Yields on Italian 2-year bonds rose to fresh euro-area
highs, in spite of the European Central Bank's efforts to
contain the rise by buying Italian debt, while the euro fell to
its weakest in nearly two months against the dollar and the yen.
Talks by the heads of Germany, France and Italy on Thursday
were overshadowed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
determined opposition to a joint euro zone bond and a bigger
role for the European Central Bank to deal with the crisis.
Demand from key consumers such as India was suppressed by
the strength of the dollar, which pushed the price of gold in
rupees close to all-time highs, thereby reducing a major source
of support for the price.
Further evidence of central bank demand for gold, together
with a rise in investment in bullion-backed exchange-traded
funds to a record high this week highlighted the ongoing desire
for bullion against a backdrop of uncertainty.
Spot gold was last indicated at $1,676.39 an ounce at
1108 GMT, down 1.06 percent on the day and set for a weekly
decline of 2.5 percent.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 1.1
percent on the day at $1,677.3 an ounce.
"It's a function of the dollar strength but also with gold
so high, especially in Indian rupees, demand in the physical
markets has dropped substantially and is not nearly as strong as
it was six weeks ago," Walter de Wet, an analyst at Standard
Bank, said.
"That component of support is not there at the moment. I
don't think there is resistance because we're not seeing a lot
of scrap coming on to the market. But simply, the buying isn't
there ... I wouldn't be surprised to see gold a bit lower in the
next couple of days," he said, adding that a move down to $1,650
or below was not out of the question.
The most-active gold future on India's Multi Commodity
Exchange hit an all-time high of 29,212 rupees per 10 g
on Nov 15 and was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 28,379.
ETF HOLDINGS HIT RECORD
Global holdings of gold in ETFs, one gauge of investment
demand, have risen by more than 300,000 ounces this week to hit
an all-time high of 69.978 million ounces, following hefty
inflows into large U.S. funds such as the SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest, and COMEX Gold Trust.
UBS said purchases of gold by central banks, which last year
became net buyers for the first time in two decades, increased
again in October.
"The official sector continued to add to gold reserves in
October, with a net purchase of 21 tonnes, according to wire
reports citing IMF data. This brings our year-to-date tally to
356 tonnes, from 335 tonnes at end-September," wrote UBS
strategist Edel Tully, in a note.
"Given gold's much more attractive levels in October, we
would not be surprised if a similar trend of significantly more
buying than is reflected by IMF data actually occurred during
the month," she added.
China and India are widely believed to be prime candidates
for adding to their gold holdings, given the size of their
foreign exchange reserves.
Silver fell 1.7 percent on the day to trade at $31.16
an ounce. The silver price, which often moves in tandem with
gold, is set for a 3.3 percent fall this week and a near-9
percent fall in November.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of ounces
of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, has risen by four
weeks in a row to 53.93, its highest since early October,
indicating gold's outperformance relative to that of silver.
Platinum and palladium were down between 0.8
and 1.0 percent on the day. Platinum was last at $1,524.24 an
ounce and palladium was at $569.00.