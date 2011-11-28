(Adds comment/details; previous SINGAPORE)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Nov 28 Gold rose above $1,700 to
its highest level in more than a week on Monday, helped by a
strong euro and gains in equity markets, and hopes Europe will
unveil fresh measures to tackle the region's growing debt
crisis.
Gold held on to gains even after the International Monetary
Fund said it was not in discussions with Italian authorities on
a financing plan, dousing speculation that it was preparing an
aid package.
Spot gold rose 2 percent to $1,712.53 a troy ounce at
1042 GMT, from $1,679.15 late in New York on Friday, having
earlier risen to a one-week high at $1,718.48 an ounce.
Reflecting an improvement in investor sentiment, European
shares gained, while the euro gained against the dollar. A weak
dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from selling in the wider financial market,
moving in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains
fragile.
"What appears to be going on is that there are clear moves
within Europe and a recognition that some sort of closer fiscal
integration is necessary. Quite how you get to it from where we
are now, I think remains very difficult," said Nic Brown,
analyst at Natixis.
Investors are likely to closely watch a meeting by euro zone
ministers on Tuesday, with detailed operational rules for the
region's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), ready for approval. The approval would pave the way for
the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from investors.
U.S. gold rose 1.7 percent to $1,713.80 an ounce
With the U.S. closed for Thanksgiving last Thursday, there
has been no movement in ETF flows as of Friday. Last week,
global holdings of gold rose by 300,500 ounces to a record
69.978 million ounces, led by inflows into SPDR, ETFS' ex-US
funds and COMEX Gold Trust.
"We think broadly speaking it's demand from developing
countries like India and China and in particular demand from
developing countries' central banks that still hold very little
gold as a proportion of their overall foreign exchange
reserves," Brown added.
LIMITED UPSIDE
Analysts warned that gains in the precious metal could be
shortlived, with concerns about the implications of the region's
growing debt crisis likely to keep investors cautious.
Moody's Investors Service warned on Monday the rapid
escalation of the euro zone sovereign and banking crisis was
threatening the credit standing of all European government
bonds.
Focus will be on bond auctions by Belgium, which is looking
to raise one to two billion euros at considerably higher costs
after Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating late on
Friday.
"We see limited upside potential for gold in the short
term," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
"As Belgium's rating downgrade... shows, the sovereign debt
crisis in the eurozone is spreading to more and more countries
so a renewed increase in risk aversion and thus forced selling
on the futures market is possible at any time."
Gold, which hit a record $1,920.30 in September, is up more
than 20 percent in the year-to-date, and is trading flat so far
in November.
Spot silver tracked gold to rise 3.5 percent to
$32.09. Spot platinum rose 1.9 percent to $28.78 an
ounce, while spot palladium rose 5 percent to $590.22 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Clare Kane)