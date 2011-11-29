(Updates throughout)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON Nov 29 Gold steadied on Tuesday
after posting its second-largest one-day gain of the month the
previous day, boosted by a stronger euro and a recovery in risk
assets such as stocks, with which gold is trading more closely
than at any time in the last year.
The euro traded at session highs against the dollar
after Italy sold three- and 10-year debt ahead of a key meeting
of euro zone finance ministers, which invstors hope could result
in fine-tuning the details for leveraging the European Financial
Stability Facility rescue fund.
European equities turned positive, which helped
boost gold.
The correlation between the gold price and the European
stock market is at its most positive in a year, while the
correlation of gold and copper is hovering around its highest
since the final quarter of 2010 as well, meaning gold is more
likely to move in lockstep with these assets.
Spot gold was last quoted up 0.2 percent at $1,714.80
an ounce by 1028 GMT, having risen from an intraday low
of$1,703.25. On Monday, gold gained nearly 2 percent, marking
the second-largest one-day gain in the price so far this month.
"In the short term, we fear gold could go a bit lower
actually, but this would be exclusively driven by weaker equity
markets and weaker commodity markets, because of the increasing
risk aversion," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
"If you have a look further out for the next six, or even 12
months, we think gold is very well supported around its current
levels and even more buyers should find gold attractive at these
levels," he added.
Even though gold has all but ditched its safe-haven label in
the last month and behaved like a risk-related asset, investors
are snapping up the metal.
Gold holdings in exchange-traded funds hit a new record high
last week, rising by more than 2.2 million ounces in just one
month to 69.993 million ounces, almost equivalent to total mine
supply this year, highlighting investor demand for an
alternative to currencies, stocks or bonds.
So far this year, investor demand for gold has raised ETF
holdings globally by nearly 5.0 million ounces.
"We remain bullish on gold, because we think the solutions
are going to need more aggressive monetary policy, which will be
positive for gold," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodities
strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
But gold is unlikely to set new highs as trading activity
slows ahead of the year-end, with traders booking profits and
moving to the sidelines before the holidays.
"I wouldn't be surprised that we don't see much strength
towards the end of the year, but into 2012 we should see
aggressive monetary policy being reflected in prices of gold,"
Friesen added.
Euro zone leaders face increasing pressure from other
countries and rating agencies to solve the two-year-old debt
crisis, which threatens to split up the single-currency bloc and
sink the global economy, causing distress in financial markets.
Since hitting a record $1,920.30 an ounce in September, gold
has fallen by 10.7 percent, under pressure from the weakness in
the euro against the dollar and the growing desire among
investors to preserve their wealth with cash rather than hard
assets.
So far in 2011, the gold price has risen by more than 20
percent, set for its eleventh consecutive yearly price gain.
In other precious metals, silver pared losses to
trade down 0.2 percent on the day at $32.00 an ounce.
Platinum was last up 0.2 percent at $1,542.75 an
ounce, while palladium was up nearly 2 percent on the day
at $584.22 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Anthony Barker)