* Euro falls, investors unimpressed by debt fund efforts
* ECB's Noyer: Europe debt crisis has significantly worsened
* Spot gold could rise to $1,743 - technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. ADP national employment, 1315 GMT
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 30 Gold reversed gains in thin
trade on Wednesday, under pressure from a firm dollar and weaker
stock markets as investors showed their disdain at euro zone
leaders' efforts to boost the power of a rescue fund.
Two years into Europe's sovereign debt crisis, investors are
fleeing the euro zone bond market, European banks are dumping
government debt, south European banks are bleeding deposits and
a recession looms, fuelling doubts about the survival of the
single currency.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.7 percent to a more than
one-week high of $1,726 and briefly breached the 100-day moving
average at $1,720.45, before giving up gains to fall 0.5 percent
to $1,706.06 an ounce by 1030 GMT.
"It's difficult to see a sharper fall off in gold," said
David Wilson, director of metals research and strategy at Citi.
"Europe is still looking like it's probably heading for a
recession next year, and that issue is not going away.
Politicians are dancing around the edges of the problem, rather
than getting to the meat of it," he said.
But if the dollar continued to strengthen against the euro,
showing a lack of confidence in the euro zone currency, it was
difficult to see a lot of upside to gold either, Wilson said.
Even with this week's 1.8 percent gain, gold is struggling to
convincingly break above the 100-day moving average.
SKEPTICISM
The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies, and
the euro slipped. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
"We still think there's an enormous amount of skepticism
that people don't think that Europe is going to deliver," said
Rob Ryan, FX strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore. "It's clear
that short positions are very large, that people are underweight
risk, hedge funds are back in cash," he said.
While euro zone ministers have agreed to ramp up the
firepower of their rescue fund, they couldn't say by how much,
and may turn to the IMF for more help as a leap in Italy's
borrowing costs pushed the region closer to financial disaster.
Deepening the depressed mood, European Central Bank
governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that
Europe's debt crisis had significantly worsened.
Stocks fell after Standard & Poor's hit some of the world's
leading banks with a credit downgrade.
Gold has recently tracked moves in assets perceived as
risky, such as equities, shrugging off its traditional
safe-haven status. The precious metal is currently more
positively correlated to the stocks markets than it has been at
any time in the last year.
Gold often benefits in times of economic or financial market
uncertainty, because of the portfolio protection it can offer if
inflation picks up and because of its immediate convertibility
into hard currency.
U.S. gold <GCcv1 lost 0.4 percent to $1,707.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could rise to $1,743
during the day after it has cleared a resistance at $1,716, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Trading volume was thin, as some funds have squared
positions to lock in profit ahead of the year-end and others
have cash tied up elsewhere.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust
remained unchanged from Monday to Tuesday.
Silver was down 1.5 percent at $31.46, platinum fell
1.3 percent to $1,521.75 and palladium was off 2.5
percent at $576.13.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen and Amanda Cooper; editing
by James Jukwey)