By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Dec 6 Gold slipped on Tuesday, hit
by persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis after Standard &
Poor's warned it could downgrade euro zone nations if no
concrete plans to tackle the crisis emerges, but falls were
limited as the euro pared losses.
The rating agency's warning it may downgrade 15 countries,
including Germany and France, came hard on the heels of a
Franco-German initiative to enforce budget discipline across the
17-member zone through EU treaty changes.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,718.64 an ounce by
1016 GMT, extending a 1.4 percent drop in the previous session.
It traded below the 100-day moving average at $1,726.33, which
it broke below in the previous session.
U.S. gold shed 0.6 percent to $1,723.20
Investors will keep a close eye on an EU summit in Brussels
on Friday where the focus will be squarely on new rules to
tighten fiscal integration. Analysts say a summit that falls
short could lead to a harsh market reaction that could force a
rapid reappraisal by policymakers.
Helping to limit falls for gold, the euro pared earlier
falls against the dollar. A strong dollar makes commodities
priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
"The market is currently being driven by politics and
particularly by development in the euro zone. I expect there is
now some caution with the meeting on Friday and the ECB meeting
on Thursday," Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity
Research said.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from selling in the wider financial market,
moving in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains
fragile.
ECB EYED
Investors are also likely to closely watch a European
Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, with the central bank
expected to cut its main interest rate for the second month
running in a move that would take it back to a record low of 1.0
percent or lower if the bank decides a 50 basis point cut is
needed.
Australia's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter
point to 4.25 percent on Tuesday as tamer inflation at home
allowed it to take out some policy insurance against the debt
crisis engulfing Europe.
Monetary policy easing raises the inflation outlook and
benefits gold, seen as a good inflation hedge.
"Apparently, $1,750 is a tough resistance to break. The
market is in need of strong fundamental impetus to break above
this mark. Thursday could provide such an impetus as the ECB
will meet for its policy meeting," Credit Suisse analyst said in
a note.
"Ahead of the ECB meeting, we think sideways trading is the
most likely outcome."
Trading volumes were also expected to drop off as many
traders having closed books to lock in profit before the end of
the year, reducing liquidity in the market and increasing the
volatility.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, stayed unchanged at 1,297.929 tonnes by
Dec. 5, just below a nearly four-month high of 1,298.534 tonnes
hit on Nov. 30.
Silver slipped 0.1 percent to $31.95, while palladium
was also down 0.1 percent to $1,514.75.Platinum
fell 0.1 percent to $629.97.
