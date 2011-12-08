(Updates throughout)
* Price set for 0.5 pct weekly fall
* ETF holdings steady near record; bullish options bets up
* Palladium holds near three-month highs
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Dec 8 Gold eased on Thursday ahead
of a widely expected rate cut from the European Central Bank,
while bullion holdings in exchange-traded funds held near record
highs and the options market showed rising bets on the price
hitting $1,800 by year-end.
The ECB is expected to deliver a cut to the benchmark rate,
currently at 1.25 percent and unveil a series of measures to
improve access to cash in the financial markets, particularly
whether it plans to increase its purchases of bonds of the more
indebted euro zone states.
European Union leaders also start a crucial summit on Friday
that investors hope will deliver a comprehensive solution to the
region's debt crisis, which now threatens the top-notch credit
ratings of Germany and France.
Although the gold price has struggled to make upward
progress this week, largely a function of a preference among
investors to hold U.S. dollars, ETF holdings of metal are near
record highs and a sharp increase in bullish options plays
reflects a desire to hold bullion right now.
Spot gold was last bid at $1,738.59 an ounce by 1115
GMT, down 0.2 percent on the day and set for a 0.5 percent
decline this week, yet this positive momentum could be doused if
this week's summit does not deliver a euro-supportive solution.
"If there is a positive outcome, if the policies coming
forward are sensible and doable, I suspect we'll see some
strengthening in the euro and weakness in the U.S. dollar and,
equally ... that would be probably supportive of gold on the
basis that the dollar would weaken," Ross Norman, director of
bullion broker Sharps Pixley said.
"If there is a clear lack of consensus coming out of the
meeting, I suspect there would be a quick move to safe-haven
assets and I don't think gold will necessarily benefit."
The U.S. dollar has acted as the safe-haven of choice, to
the detriment of gold in the last couple of months, particularly
as the cost of dollar liquidity has risen.
HOPE FOR THE EURO
Hopes for a definitive plan to tackle the two-year-old euro
zone debt crisis were fading a day before the summit and
expectations were dented further by pessimistic comments from a
senior German official and new figures exposing deepening stress
among Europe's banks.
"A final solution out of Europe is highly unlikely," Jeremy
Friesen, Commodity Strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong,
said, but added that a total breakdown was also unlikely as
central banks and finance ministries have shown the will to
cooperate to fight the crisis which is threatening to split up
the euro zone and sink the global economy into recession.
"I don't expect Merkel or any hawkish decision-makers to
squander this opportunity to really make reforms, now that they
have come so far. I don't see them capitulating at this point."
A disappointing result from the summit could undermine the
euro and send gold prices lower, at least initially.
ETF holdings of gold have risen to a record above 70 million
ounces this week, while the options market shows a strong
pick-up in call options, which give the holder the right but not
the obligation to buy gold at a set price by a set date, at
$1,800 an ounce.
Calls at $1,800 an ounce have risen by more than 3,000 lots,
or 3 million ounces, in the last week, indicating a growing
belief that the price could be trading above this level by the
end of the year. <0#GC+++>
In other precious metals, silver was quoted up 0.2
percent at $32.55 an ounce, while platinum was last down
0.5 percent at $1,513.03 an ounce.
Platinum is trading at its steepest discount to gold since
Reuters began collecting data on the metal's price in 1985.
The price of platinum, which is used principally in
jewellery and vehicle catalytic converters, is now more than
$200 below the price of gold, highlighting the concern among
investors over the impact on the global economy from the euro
zone debt crisis.
Any jolt to consumer confidence can result in a drop in
discretionary spending on luxury items such as jewellery or new
cars, delivering a twin hit to platinum demand.
The market is expected to show a surplus this year of around
195,000 ounces, in contrast with last year's deficit of 25,000
ounces, when demand oustripped supply, according to refiner
Johnson Matthey in a recent report.
Palladium was last down 1.0 percent on the day at
$666.72 an ounce, having rallied sharply this week to its
highest since September, when it hit one-year lows.
"Palladium continued to outperform its sister metal,
platinum," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note
"Market chatter revolved around supply tightness and Russian
stockpile concerns. There have also been increases in fund
purchases and option call buying recently, we believe," he said.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)