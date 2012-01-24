(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Gold falls, still set for largest monthly gain since Aug
* Silver outperforms in January, platinum eyes S.Africa
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Jan 24 Gold eased on Tuesday after
the euro fell following the breakdown of talks over the
restructuring of Greece's debt, but the bullion price was still
in sight of six-week highs and set for its strongest monthly
gain since August.
Negotiations between euro zone finance ministers and private
creditors broke down, snuffing out a recovery rally in the euro
and denting risk-related assets such as equities.
The Chinese Lunar New Year holiday meant activity in the
world's second largest consumer of gold was absent, while
activity was muted in top consumer India, where import duties on
gold were nearly doubled last week.
The euro's earlier rally to three-week highs against the
dollar ran out of steam as investors worried that the race to
restructure Greece's debt might not ward off a chaotic default.
Gold's correlation to the euro pulled back from a
two-month low, meaning the bullion price was more likely to move
in tandem with the single European currency.
Spot gold was last down 0.8 percent on the day at
$1,664.26 an ounce at 1530 GMT.
"We needed to take a bit of a breather. Gold has come off a
bit in this week in the absence of any kind of physical activity
... There really is a lack of direction as people are still
cautious after the December sell-off," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an
analyst at VTB Capital, said.
Gold fell by more than 10 percent in December, its second
largest monthly decline in 2011 as investor preference for cash
over most other assets in the run-up to the end of the year took
a toll.
Since then, gold has risen by nearly 7 percent in January,
putting it on course for its strongest monthly gain since
August's 12 percent rally.
Adding to support for gold was a report on Monday from the
World Gold Council reiterating its expectation for central bank
purchases of the metal to hit another record in 2011.
"The outlook for central bank gold purchases remains
positive for this year, based on the likelihood that emerging
markets central banks will continue to diversify away from the
U.S. dollar," James Steel, HSBC analyst, said in a note.
"Since U.S. dollar foreign exchange holdings are already at
record levels in many countries, we believe these nations will
seek to increase gold reserves, in a bid to diversify their
USD-laden reserves," he said. "While we do not expect official
sector activity to move the market near term, we regard central
bank purchases as a bulwark of the long-run gold rally."
Aside from European manufacturing and service sector
activity, the U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day meeting that
is expected to yield policymakers' forecasts for both the
economy and for interest rates in the longer term.
A Reuters poll of leading Wall Street economists shows most
expect the Fed to signal that its policymakers do not expect to
start raising rates until the first half of 2014, more than five
years after cutting them to zero.
A protracted period of low U.S. interest rates is generally
favourable for gold, which tends to gain more of a competitive
advantage against yield-bearing assets such as stocks or bonds
when monetary policy is very loose.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.4 percent
on the day at $32.18 an ounce, yet remained the strongest
performing precious metal so far in January with a 16 percent
gain, compared with a 6.7 percent gain in gold and a 4.0 percent
gain in laggard palladium.
Palladium fell 0.6 percent on the day to $680.50 an ounce,
while platinum fell 0.8 percent to $1,543.60 an ounce.
The platinum price has risen by 11 percent this month,
driven largely by concerns about possible supply disruptions
from power restrictions in top miner South Africa and from
industrial action under way at two key plants.
Workers at Impala Platinum's operations near
Rustenberg in South Africa downed tools late last week in
protest over wages, which the company said would cost it 3,000
ounces of platinum a day in lost production, while employees at
its Zimplats unit in Zimbabwe also went on strike.
(Editing by James Jukwey)