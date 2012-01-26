* Gold at highest since Dec. 8 after Fed announcement
LONDON, Jan 26 Gold rose 1 percent to
6-1/2-week highs on Thursday as stock markets, commodities and
the euro all rallied after the Federal Reserve said it planned
to keep interest rates at rock bottom for some years and hinted
at further economic stimulus.
The gain extends the metal's biggest one-day rise in three
months on Wednesday after the Fed said it might consider further
monetary easing through bond purchases and pushed back the
likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike to late 2014.
The news cheered gold investors, who have long seen a U.S.
rate hike, which would lift both the dollar and the opportunity
cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, as the likely
point at which the precious metal's rally would peter out.
"At the moment everything points to even higher prices,
given the strong risk appetite, the better mood among market
players, the strong equity markets and the weak dollar," said
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
He said the Fed's explicit signals that the option for a
fresh round of quantitative easing is still on the table and
that it no longer sees inflation as a major problem are
"definitely very good for gold".
He added however that gold might be vulnerable to
profit-taking after its strong rally this month, which has
lifted prices by 10 percent.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,727.01 an ounce at
1451 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were up $27.30 an ounce at $1,727.40. Earlier spot prices hit a
peak of $1,729.50 an ounce, their highest since Dec. 8.
The euro hit a fresh session high against the dollar
on Thursday, marking a five-week high, after data also pointed
to some signs of a strengthening U.S. job market.
Equity markets were higher on both sides of the Atlantic,
meanwhile, after the Fed announcement raised hopes the central
bank was ready to offer additional stimulus for growth.
"The strong rally in gold changed what prior to the
announcement had been a test of gold's resolve," said Saxo Bank
senior manager Ole Hansen.
"The Fed statement changed all that, and from thinking that
the gold rally potentially only had one year left to run, it
could now continue for longer."
"The 'off' button on the printing press has well and truly
been taped over," he said.
GOLD EXPECTED TO RISE IN 2012
A poll of precious metals price forecasters carried out by
Reuters in January showed most expect gold to continue its bull
run for a 12th year in 2012 as interest rates stay low and
central banks continue buying.
The survey of 45 analysts predicted an average spot gold
price of $1,765 an ounce in 2012, 14 percent higher than last
year's average of $1,544. However, the rate of its rise is
likely to slow, they said.
"Coupled with continued central bank appetite for gold, the
broader macro backdrop remains conducive for gold price gains,
given negative real interest rates, concerns over longer-term
inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding the financial
markets and economic outlook," Barclays Capital analyst Suki
Cooper said.
Physical gold trade was muted by the closure of markets in
China and other key Asian gold-buying centres for the Lunar New
Year holiday.
Silver was up 1.1 percent at $33.57 an ounce, having
tracked gains in gold up to its highest in nearly eight weeks at
$33.78 an ounce.
Spot platinum was up 2.4 percent at $1,616.24 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.8 percent at $696.47
an ounce.
Miner Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum
producer, posted a rise in first-quarter output despite the
impact of safety stoppages, which it warned could hit both sales
and costs if current trends persist.
Anglo American, whose Anglo American Platinum unit
is the world's biggest miner of the white metal, said its
stoppages were more than double those of the fourth quarter of
2010. Refined platinum production was 9 percent lower.
