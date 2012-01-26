* Gold at highest since Dec. 8 after Fed announcement

* Stock markets, commodities, euro all rally

* Platinum miners hit by safety stoppages (Updates prices, adds comment, poll)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Jan 26 Gold rose 1 percent to 6-1/2-week highs on Thursday as stock markets, commodities and the euro all rallied after the Federal Reserve said it planned to keep interest rates at rock bottom for some years and hinted at further economic stimulus.

The gain extends the metal's biggest one-day rise in three months on Wednesday after the Fed said it might consider further monetary easing through bond purchases and pushed back the likely timing of an eventual interest rate hike to late 2014.

The news cheered gold investors, who have long seen a U.S. rate hike, which would lift both the dollar and the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, as the likely point at which the precious metal's rally would peter out.

"At the moment everything points to even higher prices, given the strong risk appetite, the better mood among market players, the strong equity markets and the weak dollar," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

He said the Fed's explicit signals that the option for a fresh round of quantitative easing is still on the table and that it no longer sees inflation as a major problem are "definitely very good for gold".

He added however that gold might be vulnerable to profit-taking after its strong rally this month, which has lifted prices by 10 percent.

Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,727.01 an ounce at 1451 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up $27.30 an ounce at $1,727.40. Earlier spot prices hit a peak of $1,729.50 an ounce, their highest since Dec. 8.

The euro hit a fresh session high against the dollar on Thursday, marking a five-week high, after data also pointed to some signs of a strengthening U.S. job market.

Equity markets were higher on both sides of the Atlantic, meanwhile, after the Fed announcement raised hopes the central bank was ready to offer additional stimulus for growth.

"The strong rally in gold changed what prior to the announcement had been a test of gold's resolve," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

"The Fed statement changed all that, and from thinking that the gold rally potentially only had one year left to run, it could now continue for longer."

"The 'off' button on the printing press has well and truly been taped over," he said.

GOLD EXPECTED TO RISE IN 2012

A poll of precious metals price forecasters carried out by Reuters in January showed most expect gold to continue its bull run for a 12th year in 2012 as interest rates stay low and central banks continue buying.

The survey of 45 analysts predicted an average spot gold price of $1,765 an ounce in 2012, 14 percent higher than last year's average of $1,544. However, the rate of its rise is likely to slow, they said.

"Coupled with continued central bank appetite for gold, the broader macro backdrop remains conducive for gold price gains, given negative real interest rates, concerns over longer-term inflationary pressures and uncertainty surrounding the financial markets and economic outlook," Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper said.

Physical gold trade was muted by the closure of markets in China and other key Asian gold-buying centres for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Silver was up 1.1 percent at $33.57 an ounce, having tracked gains in gold up to its highest in nearly eight weeks at $33.78 an ounce.

Spot platinum was up 2.4 percent at $1,616.24 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.8 percent at $696.47 an ounce.

Miner Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, posted a rise in first-quarter output despite the impact of safety stoppages, which it warned could hit both sales and costs if current trends persist.

Anglo American, whose Anglo American Platinum unit is the world's biggest miner of the white metal, said its stoppages were more than double those of the fourth quarter of 2010. Refined platinum production was 9 percent lower. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jane Baird)