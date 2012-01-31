(Updates prices, adds U.S. data)
* Gold's rise could top 11 percent this month
* Jan gains leave 2011 volatility in the shade
* Low rate environment a key support; $1,800 next hurdle
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, Jan 31 Gold prices were on course
for their biggest monthly rise since August on Tuesday, boosted
by economic unease in Europe and the United States and raising
the possibility of a climb toward last year's record high of
just over $1,900 per ounce.
Sentiment for gold at the end of January compares starkly
with late December, when prices dropped by more than 10 percent
in their biggest monthly fall since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in an investor dash for cash.
A $400 price drop from last September's record $1,920.30 had
left investors questioning whether gold had ended an 11-year
rally.
Gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,742.59 an ounce by 1523
GMT, having earlier touched $1,747.39 - its highest since
mid-December and up some 11 percent on the month to date.
Currency fundamentals turned against the market, with the
euro knocked by weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence
. A stronger dollar makes gold dearer for
holders of other currencies.
But the surprisingly weaker U.S. data, concerns that
Portugal could follow a similar path to Greece plus figures
pointing to a poor first quarter in the euro zone were
supportive for gold.
More broadly, bullion was benefitting from a favourable
monetary policy backdrop, with a jump of almost 5 percent last
week after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest
rates near zero until at least late 2014.
"There's been a lot of money put to work here during
January. Gold was at the beginning of the year one of the few
commodities that everyone felt would be a good performer and
people have been investing accordingly," said Ole Hansen, senior
manager at Saxo bank.
"After the big sell-off we had, there was a lot of
nervousness heading into the last quarter. But the decisive move
we've had, especially over the last week or so, has removed some
of that worry," Hansen said, adding that any correction would be
met by buyers.
A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday he would
have preferred a more optimistic statement on the U.S. economy,
after the central bank painted a grim picture of the recovery
last week and forecast ultra-low interest rates.
PORTUGAL YIELDS BREACH 17 PERCENT
Portuguese bond yields have soared to levels that show
markets expect the country will be unable to repay its debts
without more bailout cash and will follow Greece in asking
bondholders to stomach losses on their investments.
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields hit a euro-era
high of more than 17 percent on Monday, matching levels seen in
Greece five months ago.
"With gold starting 2012 at a cracking pace ... gold may be
poised to set fresh highs this year but much earlier than many -
ourselves included - would have expected." Ross Norman, chief
executive of Sharps Pixley, said in a note.
Gold has gained for the last four weeks, with a spike in
prices before the Lunar New Year holidays being driven partly by
Chinese buying.
The most active U.S. April gold contract rose $13.40
an ounce to $1,744.40 an ounce.
Greece and its private creditors realise the need for it to
avert a financial collapse and are close to a deal on
restructuring Greek sovereign debt, Luxembourg Finance Minister
Luc Frieden said on Tuesday.
Silver added 1 percent to trade at $33.79 an ounce
after rising to $34.08, its strongest since mid-November.
Platinum and palladium also firmed.
Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust rose about 1
percent to 9,608.95 tonnes by Monday, from 9,510.70 tonnes on
Friday.
Traders and investors were also watching for further
developments at South African miner Impala Platinum. It
said on Monday its Rustenburg operations remained shut after the
majority of workers staging an illegal strike over wages failed
to return to work.
