* Bullion ends down, investors take profits on Greek jitters
* Gold ekes out small weekly gain
* Technical chart suggest further weakness
* Coming up: euro zone finance ministers meeting Monday
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 17 Gold fell
on Friday as investors took profits after an initial
rally driven by growing confidence that Greece was edging closer
toward winning a new rescue package.
Bullion rose earlier in the session as buying sentiment
gained a boost from news China's central bank might have used
some of its massive foreign reserves to import gold late last
year.
The metal, however, fell along with the euro and U.S.
equities due to jitters ahead of a critical Monday meeting of
euro zone finance ministers to finalize the Greek bailout deal.
The associated uncertainty prompted some investors to close out
positions before the U.S. Presidents Day holiday on
Monday.
"Gold cannot seem to break away from the influence of the
wider financial markets," said James Steel, chief commodity
analyst at HSBC.
"The eventual settlement of the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis should eventually break this link. Until then, gold
trading is likely to be volatile and prone to chase euro zone
and especially Greek headlines," Steel said.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,723.20 an ounce
by 3:08 p.m. EST (2008 GMT).
The metal eked out a 0.2 percent gain for the week, its
first rise in three weeks, driven by optimism surrounding Greece
and the euro zone debt crisis earlier this week.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$2.50 at $1,725.90 an ounce.
Trading volume was 40 percent below its 30-day average, and
on track to be the lowest since Monday.
The metal largely ignored news that overall U.S. consumer
prices rose in January, boosted by a surge in gasoline costs.
The 0.2 percent increase in the consumer price index shows
inflation remains largely under control.
Gold's recent tight correlation with the euro means the
gyrations in the single currency are exerting a greater impact
on bullion than its traditional safe-haven appeal.
The metal gained earlier after a top Chinese government
think-tank source said China's central bank, flush with foreign
reserves, may be behind the surge in the country's gold imports
late last year.
Spot gold is up around 10 percent so far this year, inspired
largely by the Federal Reserve's signal that U.S. rates are
unlikely to move beyond zero for some three more years, which
prompted talk of more gold-bullish quantitative easing.
Investment buying was strong, as data showed holdings of
gold in exchange-traded products have risen by over 100,000
ounces this week to 70 million ounces.
GOLD CHARTS SHOW WEAKNESS
Mark D. Arbeter, chief technical strategist at S&P Capital
IQ, said gold and silver were susceptible to further losses
after they had posted lower highs, especially if the U.S. dollar
rallied.
Arbeter said gold could test major chart support between
$1,640 and $1,650 an ounce, and must rise above recent highs at
$1,766 for its uptrend to resume.
Platinum was the strongest performer of the precious
metals complex so far on Friday, up 0.6 percent at $1,629.99 an
ounce, boosted by supply worries.
Palladium fell 0.9 percent to $685.47 an ounce, while
silver dropped 0.8 percent to $33.20 an ounce.
3:08 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1725.90 -2.50 -0.1 1718.60 1737.50 108,402
US Silver MAR 33.216 -0.154 -0.5 33.050 33.690 37,880
US Plat APR 1633.90 7.80 0.5 1627.00 1646.60 4,032
US Pall MAR 688.10 -8.50 -1.2 685.00 699.00 2,361
Gold 1723.20 -5.20 -0.3 1717.98 1735.40
Silver 33.200 -0.260 -0.8 33.080 33.670
Platinum 1629.99 10.50 0.6 1626.75 1640.00
Palladium 685.47 -5.96 -0.9 688.27 696.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 119,974 197,326 193,041 21.2 -0.25
US Silver 48,223 48,131 39,238 38.02 -0.42
US Platinum 4,064 7,461 7,425 31 -3.00
US Palladium 3,194 4,127 4,784
