(Rewrites, updates comment, market activity, adds double
byline, dateline)
* Euro climbs after upbeat German data
* Options focus on $1,800; Asian demand softens
* Platinum, palladium rally to five-month highs
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 Gold rose to a
three-month high on Thursday, extending to a fourth
straight day of gains, as a dollar drop and expectations of easy
monetary policies underpinned gold's inflation hedge appeal.
Profit taking weighed on platinum price, which eased after
touching a five-month peak earlier in the session as a damaging
strike in major producer South Africa ground on.
Increase in risk appetite lifted gold along with the euro
and U.S. equities after data showed the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits held at the lowest level
since the early day of the 2007-2009 recession. Silver also
jumped 3 percent.
Bullion has benefited from expectations for further easing
by China and after the U.S. Federal Reserve last month said it
would keep rates near zero at least until late 2014. Lingering
economic uncertainty after the Greece rescue package also
helped.
"Investors continue to think that the wave of easy monetary
policies will still be available for gold to take a ride on, as
the Greek bailout deal rekindled fears about central banks
printing money," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist
of Janney Montgomery Scott, which manages $54 billion in assets.
The European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation
also put more liquidity into the system, which boosted gold
prices, Luschini said.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,780.06 an ounce by
3:32 p.m. EST (2032 GMT), having earlier rose to a three-month
high of $1,787.11.
Bullion's four-day winning streak was its longest since
early January.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$15 at $1,786.30 an ounce, with volume about 25 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Silver was up 3.3 percent at $35.40.
Gold investors took heart as the euro hit a 2-1/2 month high
against the dollar and after better-than-expected German data
eased concerns about the euro zone's economic outlook.
Gains in crude oil prices also triggered inflation hedge
buying. Brent oil powered to a nine-month high above $124 per
barrel due to heightened tension between Iran and the West.
OPTIONS-RELATED BUYING
U.S. gold futures are set for an over 3 percent gain so far
this week, which would be their largest weekly rally since late
January.
The expiry of March COMEX options in New York on Thursday
also lifted gold futures prices.
Wednesday's rally brought some hefty strikes into the money,
with most open interest at $1,750 and $1,800 calls, which
guarantee the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy
the metal at this price up to expiry. <0#GCH2+>
Platinum rose towards $1,730 for the first time since
September after news on Wednesday that strike at number two
platinum miner Impala 's Rustenburg mine was likely to
cut customer deliveries in April by about 50 percent.
Spot platinum eased 0.1 percent on the day to $1,719
an ounce, having gained more than 10 percent in the last month
on market expectations for disruptions to South African supply.
Palladium was down 0.8 percent at $713.40 an ounce,
having earlier tracked platinum up to a five-month high at
$722.75 an ounce.
3:32 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1786.30 15.00 0.8 1773.30 1789.50 137,468
US Silver MAR 35.556 1.302 3.8 34.230 35.610 66,242
US Plat APR 1723.00 2.20 0.1 1716.00 1736.50 8,927
US Pall MAR 718.40 0.65 0.1 713.20 725.85 4,885
Gold 1780.06 4.27 0.2 1772.70 1787.11
Silver 35.400 1.130 3.3 34.270 35.590
Platinum 1719.00 -0.99 -0.1 1716.50 1731.50
Palladium 713.40 -5.48 -0.8 716.02 722.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 147,944 195,919 194,880 20.25 -0.14
US Silver 93,824 52,163 45,337 38.02 -0.42
US Platinum 9,643 7,536 7,675 31 -3.00
US Palladium 8,123 4,329 4,232
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)