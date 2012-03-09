(Recasts, adds details)
* Bullion found support after falling toward 200-day MA
* Investors buy gold as QE not ruled out despite payrolls
* Gold market flat for the week
* Coming up: U.S. federal budget Monday
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 9 Gold rose nearly
1 percent in heavy trading on Friday, reversing early sharp
losses, lifted by higher crude oil and U.S. equities' following
an encouraging U.S. job report.
Bullion, which was flat for the week, initially tumbled in
the face of a dollar rally and fading hopes of further U.S.
monetary stimulus after a third straight monthly growth in U.S.
employment.
The metal later staged an impressive $40 turnaround to close
above $1,700 an ounce. Price volatility has been increasing
after a 5-percent drop last Wednesday when Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke did not signal more easing was on the way.
One money manager said investors have not completely ruled
out further quantitative easing based on anaemic U.S. growth and
a lack of confidence in Europe to resolve its debt crisis.
"Even though the (job) number looks good, there's not an
overwhelming sense that there's going to be great times ahead,"
said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth
Management with more than $1 billion in assets.
"As long as the 'quantitative easing devaluating the dollar
scenario' is present, it will support the price of gold," Sica
said.
Spot gold gained 0.7 percent on the day to $1,710.81
an ounce by 2:58 p.m. EST (1958 GMT), having fallen to a session
low of $1,677.34, which is a six-week low.
Gold was flat for the week, as its gains on Friday have
largely wiped out losses from earlier this week.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$12.80 at $1,711.50 an ounce, with trading volume in line to be
second heaviest for the week, and 5 percent above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Spot silver rose 1 percent to $34.20 an ounce.
Gold initially fell 1 percent toward its 200 DMA on news
U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers to their payrolls
for a third straight month in February, a sign the economy was
strengthening.
Some analysts are more bearish on gold's outlook after
several sharp pull backs and said the metal could test $1,650 an
ounce, an areas of support from its previous correction.
"This is another nail in the QE coffin, and as such is
non-supportive for gold," Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo
Bank, said. "Confidence has been shaken this week, and it looks
like more long liquidation lies ahead.
Also lifting the metal was Greece's averting an immediate
default after its bond swap offer to private creditors.
Technical buying also helped after prices rebounded off their
key 200-day moving average.
RESILIENCY
Analysts said that gold was earlier pressured by data
showing China's economy is on course for a soft landing.
However, the news also cheered investors as it gave room for
Beijing to loosen policy further to support growth.
"Despite the severity of the early steep losses, we have
already seen fairly decent buying coming in, and the firm oil
prices were helping," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst
at HSBC.
"Gold is showing a lot of resiliency and it may rebound as
emerging-market demand is gradually reviving," Steel said.
The metal's midday rally was particularly impressive with
the dollar index up more than 1 percent and as Wall Street and
crude oil later pared gains.
The gold price is up 9 percent so far this year, building on
11 consecutive years of increases, after the Fed said in January
it would keep rates near zero until at least late 2014.
Among platinum group metals, platinum was up 1.3
percent at $1,679.24 an ounce, and palladium gained 0.2
percent at $700.72 an ounce.
2:58 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1711.50 12.80 0.8 1677.00 1714.90 186,822
US Silver MAY 34.212 0.381 1.1 33.145 34.445 53,786
US Plat APR 1684.90 28.20 1.7 1649.30 1687.00 8,676
US Pall JUN 709.95 10.50 1.5 689.50 711.80 2,929
Gold 1710.81 11.47 0.7 1678.15 1714.00
Silver 34.200 0.350 1.0 33.170 34.380
Platinum 1679.24 21.00 1.3 1651.60 1682.00
Palladium 700.72 1.22 0.2 690.48 707.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 206,587 178,424 195,452 20.21 1.53
US Silver 62,541 66,280 73,884 34.37 2.02
US Platinum 9,978 8,201 8,253 23.94 0.11
US Palladium 2,958 5,553 4,693
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)