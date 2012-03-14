* Gold falls to lowest since Jan 25, giving up QE premium
* U.S. 10-year bond yields rise; 30-year hits 4-month high
* Platinum outperforms precious metals complex
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, March 14 Gold fell to its lowest
since late January on Wednesday after a modest upgrade of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's economic outlook gave the dollar fresh
impetus and investors an excuse to lighten holdings of bullion.
The Fed gave few clues on prospects for further monetary
easing on Tuesday but offered a slightly brighter economic
outlook, backed by a report that showed retail sales posting
their largest gain in five months in February.
Spot gold fell 1.25 percent to $1,654.26 per ounce by 1140
GMT, its lowest since Jan. 25. U.S. April gold
shed 2.15 percent to $1,657.90 per ounce.
The fall in gold reflects removal of the premium attached to
further quantitative easing, with prices giving up almost all of
the gains made since Jan. 25 when the Fed signaled the potential
for additional policy stimulus.
"We saw the 10-year (U.S.) government bond yield breaking
out of the holding pattern it's been trading in for the last
five or six months. That's one of the precursors to a change in
rate sentiment," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
"Knowing how dovish the Fed - especially Bernanke - is, for
him to say we're seeing growth is surprising. So removal of
quantitative easing and a higher rates forecast is not good for
gold in the near term," he added.
An ultra-low interest rate environment has been positive for
gold as it takes focus away from its lack of yield.
The dollar rose broadly, hitting an 11-month high versus the
yen, while U.S. government yields rose and European
shares gained further traction.
Meanwhile, a slightly more optimistic economic outlook also
spurred more investors to seek opportunities in other markets
such as stocks.
"The froth is leaving gold to go into stocks as they see an
opportunity there due to a slight improvement in the data. It's
not over yet, but overall sentiment seems to be turning," a
precious metals trader said.
Slightly more robust industrial data was reflected in the
performance of platinum and palladium due to their use in car
production.
Platinum is enjoying a premium of more than $30 to gold,
with spot metal last at $1,683.99 per ounce, while
palladium was also in positive territory at $700 per
ounce.
"The potential for PGMs to outperform the complex is a
reflection of the fact that a growth story would benefit
industrials more than it would traditional safe havens, such as
gold," UBS said in a note to clients.
"But from a relative value perspective in the PGM space,
flow data of late continues to support the view that palladium
is slightly favoured," it added.
