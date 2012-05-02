* Gold tracks Wall St, commodities lower; weak demand hurts
* U.S. economy adds fewer jobs than expected in April
* Slim chance of further Fed easing pressures bullion
* Coming up: GFMS Platinum, Palladium survey Thursday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 2 Gold fell on Wednesday as
weak physical demand and losses in equities and other
commodities following disappointing U.S. private-sector jobs
data extended the precious metal's decline to a second day.
The metal, which for most of the year has tracked the
performance of riskier assets, came under pressure after the ADP
employment report showed U.S. companies hired the fewest people
in seven months in April, adding to concerns that the economy
has lost some momentum.
Market watchers said the ADP data, however, was not enough
to alter a view that a strong run of U.S. economic indicators
have smashed hopes of further quantitative easing, or government
bond purchases, by the Federal Reserve.
The gold market is looking to Friday's April nonfarm
payrolls data for the latest clue about whether the U.S. central
bank will continue to keep interest rates near zero for the next
several years and to use stimulus to boost economic growth.
"Unless we get a truly dismal number on Friday, the payrolls
data will not radically push the market higher going forward
based on QE," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,653.90 an ounce
by 2:51 PM (1851 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$8.40 an ounce at $1,654. Trading volume was about 20 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Technical analysts said gold must breach its 100-day moving
average key resistance near $1,670 an ounce to extend gains. The
metal briefly rose above that level on Tuesday but was currently
trading about $15 below it.
PHYSICAL DEMAND SOFT
Gold prices have been held in check in the last month by a
dearth of physical demand, with buyers in key jewelry consumer
India deterred by high prices and a weak rupee. Other factors
include exchange-traded funds reporting outflows and coin sales
easing.
Some appetite returned for gold coins in May, with the U.S.
Mint reporting sales of 10,000 ounces on the first day of the
month, half the total sold in the whole of April. April was its
worst month for gold coin sales since June 2008.
Holdings of gold-backed, exchange-traded funds monitored by
Reuters, which issue securities backed by physical gold and
proved a popular investment during the financial crisis, fell by
194,000 ounces in April and edged below 70 million ounces on
Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 2.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.1
percent at $30.61 an ounce.
Platinum group metals fell a day after U.S. auto sales on
average rose 2.3 percent in April. PGM investors
now await a platinum and palladium industry survey by precious
metals consultant Thomson Reuters GFMS on Thursday.
Spot platinum was down 0.5 percent for the day at
$1,558.69 an ounce, while palladium dropped 1.4 percent
to $666.92.
2:51 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1654.00 -8.40 -0.5 1646.00 1663.90 122,566
US Silver JUL 30.645 -0.285 -0.9 30.410 31.060 35,028
US Plat JUL 1564.40 -7.90 -0.5 1559.30 1576.90 4,436
US Pall JUN 669.45 -11.60 -1.7 667.85 680.35 2,314
Gold 1653.90 -7.63 -0.5 1647.10 1662.79
Silver 30.610 -0.330 -1.1 30.430 31.030
Platinum 1558.69 -7.61 -0.5 1562.50 1569.99
Palladium 666.92 -9.13 -1.4 670.75 678.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 136,847 166,496 195,640 17.03 0.20
US Silver 38,089 55,758 64,288 25.55 -0.28
US Platinum 4,490 7,518 8,319 19 0.00
US Palladium 2,618 2,938 4,671
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)