* Euro edges off lows as worries over Greece, Spain abate
* Gold/silver ratio rises to highest since mid-January
* India's gold imports fall in April
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, May 10 Gold steadied in Europe on
Thursday after falling to a four-month low in the previous
session, as an uptick in the euro after Spain moved to clean up
its banks and Europe's bailout fund approved a key payment to
Greece took some pressure off prices.
While the euro zone debt crisis is continuing to simmer,
moves to address some of its problems are improving appetite for
assets seen as higher risk, like stocks and commodities, as well
as the single currency.
Spot gold was at $1,589.40 an ounce at 0926 GMT
against $1,590.45 late on Wednesday, when it fell as low as
$1,579.30 an ounce, its weakest since early January.
Prices have fallen 3 percent this week as concerns over the
euro zone debt crisis pressured the euro and other risk assets.
While investors bought gold as a haven from risk during the debt
crisis last year, it is now trading more in line with its
traditional drivers, the dollar and other commodities.
"Gold seems to be currently trading more as a risky asset
than a safe haven," Anne-Laure Tremblay, an analyst at BNP
Paribas, said. "While the U.S. dollar has gained on the back of
higher risk aversion, gold was sold off."
"The decline is likely a consequence of liquidation in the
paper market rather than lack of interest on the physical side."
The euro edged off a 3-1/2 month low against the
dollar on Thursday, snapping eight sessions of losses, as stress
in Spanish debt markets abated and after Greece secured funds
needed for bond repayments, tempering the threat of a Greek
insolvency and possible euro exit.
Gold has a close negative correlation with the dollar,
strength in which makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more
expensive for other currency holders and curbs gold's appeal as
an alternative asset.
While it has outperformed the euro so far this year - the
single currency is down 3 percent versus the euro, while gold is
up 1.5 percent - dollar strength is weighing heavily on prices.
"For the time being I really cannot see the euro rallying
strongly, and this in turn will hinder the upside in gold,"
commodities brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note.
"For today, we have various figures and also our old friend
Mr Bernanke will be giving us the benefit of his wisdom at 1330
(BST) this afternoon. Figures include the U.S. Trade Balance and
Import Price Index at 1230. So no doubt we will see some
volatility during these events."
INDIAN GOLD IMPORTS DECLINE
India's trade secretary said on Thursday its April gold
imports fell to $3.1 billion from $4.7 billion a year ago.
Demand in the world's biggest gold consumer has been hurt by
changes to import duties, a weak rupee and high spot prices.
Some fresh buying was seen in India after bullion's price
fall, but interest was tentative. "Chinese and Indian interest
in gold will likely be boosted by the latest fall in price.
However, a rebound in physical demand will likely not be enough
to fuel a sustained rally," BNP Paribas' Tremblay said.
Goldman Sachs meanwhile reiterating its "constructive" price
view on Thursday. It said weak U.S. growth and renewed euro zone
risks, coupled with resilient physical demand, were positive for
the metal.
"It is... increasingly apparent that already low market
expectations will likely require continued deterioration in
Europe or in the United States to trigger a sharp inflow into
gold," it said in a report on Thursday.
"We believe that mid-June will likely be a key period for
gold prices, given the June 19-20 FOMC meeting, the likely
discussion of a 'Growth Compact' at the EU summit on June 28-29,
and, if no coalition is formed in Greece, a new general election
likely on June 17," it added.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.5
percent at $29.08 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose to its highest in
nearly four months on Thursday at just below 55, as silver
underperformed as expected in a weak gold market.
Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,486.74 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.4 percent at $610.97
an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)