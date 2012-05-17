* Gold rallies after nearing 100-week moving average
* Bullion notches largest one-day gain since late January
* Tentative physical buying returns
(Updates prices, adds comment in 5th, 8th and 12th paragraphs)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, May 17 Spot gold rallied more than 2.6
percent on Thursday, its largest one-day gain since late
January, as technical buy signals and new signs of a sluggish
U.S. economy more than offset deepening despair over the euro
zone.
After flirting with a bear market on Wednesday, down more
than 20 percent from its September record, bullion rallied early
after Philadelphia Federal Reserve data showed a contraction in
factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region. The data
rekindled some hope the Fed would plough more money into the
system to stimulate the economy, traders said.
Technical buying also fueled gains after gold had nearly hit
a key December low, trading just shy of key technical long-term
support at the 100-week moving average of $1,515 per oz.
But with the euro and U.S. stocks in decline and Greece
still on the brink of leaving the euro zone, many traders saw
the gains as little more than a "dead-cat bounce", slang for a
small but temporary rally that follows significant declines.
"When the move to the upside is so elastic, it suggests a
lot of people caught at the wrong side, but also confirms the
medium negative trend," Milko Markov, investment management
analyst at SK Hart Management LLC, said.
Spot gold bounced over 2.6 percent to an intraday
high of $1,579.70 in brisk late morning trade and was up 2.36
percent at $1,575.5 per oz at 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT).
That is up almost $50 since plunging to December lows around
$1,527 on Wednesday.
Technicals showed gold was deep in "oversold" territory,
with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 22 on
Wednesday. A market with an RSI of 30 or below is considered
oversold. It had recovered to 37 on Thursday.
U.S. gold futures jumped 2.8 percent to an intraday
high of $1,579.8 an ounce, their largest one-day increase since
October last year, and settled up 2.5 percent at $1,574.9. The
contract had plunged to a multi-month low of $1,526.70 on
Wednesday.
"The pace and extent of the rise smell very much like
short-covering to me," a trader at a U.S. hedge fund said.
A June options expiry in the COMEX futures market also
helped support the metal as many investors consider the current
gold price a good entry point, analysts said.
Gold outperformed the broader commodities market - the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark
for commodities, was down 0.13 percent -, and U.S. equities,
with the S&P on track for a fifth straight day of losses.
Gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, has been shunned
this month by wary investors, leaving it to move in tandem with
riskier assets such as equities, industrial metals and oil.
Investors turned to the perceived safety of the dollar.
But that relationship abruptly broke down on Thursday.
"Since yesterday we have seen more interest come through
from physical buyers ... because prices have come down
substantially," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS
Finance.
"But there is more upside than downside risk for gold at the
moment as the political situation is very jittery with tension
in Iran and economic problems especially in the euro zone.
People will want to buy physical gold again. Those who went out
since December are now waiting for prices to stabilize before
getting in again."
Since last year, many investors have unwound their bullish
bets in gold, cashing in the metal to cover losses in other
markets, after the turmoil in Europe raised the prospect of a
recession that threatens the global economy.
But in China, gold demand hit a record high in the first
quarter due to investor worries over inflation and property
market curbs, the World Gold Council said on Thursday, bucking a
lower trend in global consumption driven by higher gold prices.
PHYSICAL BUYING
"Evidently, some buying on the dips emerged above December
lows also with fresh physical inflows with prices starting to
look attractive," VTB Capital said in a research note.
"Some physical interest is welcome, but much more serious
buying out of Asia needs to emerge for us to see a sustained
recovery. For now, the investor community remains spooked and is
unlikely to return to the market with full vigour unless we have
a monumental credit event in Europe or a pronounced dollar
retreat."
Investors will keep an eye on the euro zone debt crisis,
which was hurting the single currency. International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde warned of "extremely expensive"
consequences if Greece were to leave the euro zone, a once-taboo
possibility that European leaders have begun to discuss openly.
Investors also focused on Spain, whose borrowing costs shot
up at a bond auction after economic data confirmed the country
was back in recession and reports that nationalized Bankia had
suffered an outflow of deposits hammered its share price.
Silver bounced by over 4 percent to an intraday high
of $28.32, its largest one-day rise since February. It had
fallen for eight days in a row, its longest losing streak since
a 10-day decline that began in late August 2008. By midafternoon
in New York, it was up 3.35 percent at $28.05.
Platinum was up 1.51 percent at $1,445.74 an ounce,
while palladium rose 2.47 percent to $601.47 an ounce.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff, Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)