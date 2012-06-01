* Weak U.S. payrolls stoke quantitative easing expectations

* Stocks, industrial commods slide, dollar see-saws

* Gold at most expensive vs platinum since January (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, June 1 Gold prices reversed early losses to jump more than 1 percent on Friday after U.S. jobs data came in much weaker than expected, reigniting expectations the U.S. authorities could unveil another round of monetary easing to boost growth.

Spot gold hit a high of $1,588.19 an ounce and was up 1.5 percent at $1,586.00 at 1303 GMT, having earlier slipped as low as $1,544.69. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up $22.20 an ounce at $1,586.40.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data showed the world's largest economy added 69,000 jobs last month, well below expectations for 150,000, stoking concerns over the pace of the recovery which could lead to another round of Federal Reserve measures to boost growth.

Quantitative easing (QE), which translates into printing money, would probably undermine the dollar in the medium term and would help keep real interest rates at rock bottom, both supportive factors for gold.

"(The data was) very poor and confirmed the midcycle slowdown in the United States," Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said. "Whether it will be enough to change the mind of the Fed towards additional QE remains to be seen. At least the gold market believes it could happen."

"All markets are considerably oversold, especially against the dollar," he added. "I see some short covering now ahead of the long weekend."

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after the figures showed U.S. job growth in May was the weakest in a year, while European shares also tumbled and German government bond yields hit new record lows.

Oil meanwhile extended losses to a 16-month low, and base metals like copper and aluminium slid. The dollar index see-sawed but broadly strengthened, as investors sought the safety of the U.S. currency.

"It is increasingly obvious that we are in the midst of a global economic slowdown. This puts the Fed firmly in play and they will likely feel compelled to respond," Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York, said.

"The missing ingredient preventing the Fed from action had been the equity market, but now we are seeing it softening. Equities are falling and that was the last hurdle for Fed policy action because all the other criteria have been met."

PHYSICAL DEMAND ABSENT

Meanwhile gold demand in major consumer India, which has been hit hard by the weak rupee and volatile spot prices in recent months, remained lacklustre as the week drew to a close.

"One of the issues for investors trying to trade the metal at present is that over the counter flows are thin as key physical players are largely absent," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Consequently the market is more vulnerable than usual to sharp futures-driven moves, which are in large part, we think, related to algorithmic/systematic trading models, playing for the moment within a $1,530 to $1,590 range," it added.

"Longer-term investors are likely to remain largely on the sidelines until news of sufficient magnitude (either good or bad) appears to shock the market out of the range."

Physical demand in the United States was also soft. The U.S. Mint reported its American Eagle gold coin sales fell by more than half in May, to 50,000 ounces from 107,000 ounces a year before. May sales were more than double those of April, however.

Its silver American Eagle coin sales also fell by more than 900,000 ounces year-on-year to 2.75 million ounces.

Spot silver was up 0.9 percent at $28.00 an ounce.

Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,405.99 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.9 percent at $604.25 an ounce.

The gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, hit its highest since early January at 1.13 as the white metal underperformed, hurt by concern over demand from European carmakers, amongst others.

"It may require indications of better industrial demand before the PGMs can gain further traction," HSBC said in a note. "The possibility that low prices will constrain mine output is putting a floor on prices, we believe." (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by William Hardy and Anthony Barker)