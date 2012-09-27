* Gold posts biggest one-day rally in two weeks * Spain's new austerity measures increase safe-haven bids * Talk of additional China stimulus supportive * Coming up: U.S. August personal income Friday (Adds details, updates comment, market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Sept 27 Gold rose 1.5 percent on T hursday, its biggest daily gain in two weeks, on hopes for additional monetary stimulus from China and fresh austerity steps in Spain, which renewed fears about the euro zone. Bullion extended early gains after Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based mostly on spending cuts in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. Gold priced in euro terms surged over 1 percent to a record, underscoring the metal's traditional safe-haven appeal especially among Europeans in times of economic uncertainty. "Gold buyers are responding to stimulus possibilities," said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets. Lingering economic weakness in the euro zone highlighted by Spain's new austere budget, and slow growth in China and United States provided reasons for the central banks to take more actions to boost growth, Gero said. Spot gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,776.34 an ounce by 2:59 p.m. EDT (1859 GMT), snapping three consecutive days of losses. Gold is within striking distance of this year's high at $1,790.30, set on Feb. 29. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $26.90 an ounce at $1,780.50, with volume about 10 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. There was active buying of bull call spreads and other bullish option plays as some investors bet gold could rise sharply by the year-end, said independent COMEX gold option floor trader Jonathan Jossen. EUROPE, CHINA IN FOCUS The outlook for Europe's economy darkened with euro zone business confidence falling to a three-year low and a range of economic indicators across the continent pointing toward recession. Meanwhile, U.S. data also pointed to a sharp slowdown in manufacturing activity. "There is speculation that China will engage in additional stimulus measures," said Bill O'Neill, partner at commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors. The metal gained further after news that China's central bank had injected a record amount of cash this week, fuelling talk that China may take steps to boost the country's weak stock market, sparking a global equities rally. Gold is on track to end September with its largest quarterly gain in more than two years, of 11 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled a third round of bullion-friendly monetary stimulus this month. Silver rallied 2 percent to $34.61 an ounce. Among platinum group metals, platinum traded up 1 percent at $1,644.70 an ounce, and spot palladium added 0.8 percent at $630.30 an ounce. Platinum prices are set to end the quarter up around 13 percent, while palladium is heading for an 8 percent gain. Platinum group metal prices have been lifted by unrest in South Africa's mining sector, where violence at a mine operated by No.3 producer Lonmin killed 45 people. 2:59 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1780.50 26.90 1.5 1753.20 1782.90 158,306 US Silver DEC 34.666 0.726 2.1 33.905 34.815 43,277 US Plat OCT 1645.90 11.50 0.7 1627.90 1657.80 4,697 US Pall DEC 635.40 9.55 1.5 626.30 637.95 2,479 Gold 1776.34 24.75 1.4 1751.80 1780.20 Silver 34.610 0.680 2.0 33.880 34.730 Platinum 1644.70 16.80 1.0 1631.25 1655.20 Palladium 630.30 4.80 0.8 629.15 635.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 169,893 155,688 184,198 16.21 -0.44 US Silver 44,942 60,023 52,774 35 7.00 US Platinum 15,737 19,414 9,520 22.76 0.01 US Palladium 2,526 7,996 4,651 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)