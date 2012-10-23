* Gold slides to lowest since September as stocks decline
* Physical gold funds report inflows this week
* Attention turns to Federal Reserve policy meeting
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 23 Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday as
the dollar firmed and stock markets dropped, with appetite for
assets seen as higher risk hurt by a credit downgrade of five
Spanish regions and by soft corporate earnings reports.
Soft results statements from the likes of DuPont, United
Technologies and Caterpillar have undermined stock markets,
while Moody's decision to cut its ratings on regions such as
Catalonia pushed the euro zone debt crisis into the spotlight.
Pressure on gold from weakness in stocks helped push prices
to six-week lows at $1,705.60 an ounce, putting it on track to
decline in October for the first month in five.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,708.60 an ounce
at 1241 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $11.50 an ounce at $1,714.80.
The metal has struggled for traction after twice failing to
break through the $1,800 level. It hit a 2012 high earlier this
month at $1,795.69 after the Federal Reserve unveiled a fresh
round of quantitative easing measures to stimulate growth.
"You've had QE priced in and what we're seeing now is a bit
of a retracement following that," Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel
Brebner said. "We have a pause in monetary policy action - it's
very unlikely we're going to see anything in the U.S. and China
while there is politicial transition."
"Conditions economically remain tenuous... there are
concerns with respect to growth, and therefore the potential for
deflation is starting to pick up a little bit," he added.
"This is really causal to gold's decline. We're likely to
see some support around the 1,700 level, but right now I'd
characterise the market as being in a trading range, with some
downward pressure within that."
Attention is now turning to the meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the Fed is
not expected to add to last month's QE pledge, its comments will
be closely watched for clues on the next direction of policy.
The Fed explicitly tied its $40 billion a month programme to
the health of the U.S. jobs market. While some recent data have
been encouraging, the jobless rate remains elevated at 7.8
percent.
SUPPORT SEEN
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues on the next direction of trade flag up
support at the key psychological level of $1,700 an ounce.
Below that, it is expected to hit more support at $1,693, a
key retracement in its rally from the year's low in May to its
recent high.
Commerzbank said in a weekly report that current weakness
could open up "a retreat to the $1,697.30/$1,693.42 support area
- the late March high and 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement -
will be back in play".
"In this scenario it is also possible that the 200-day
moving average at $1,663.25 will be revisited," it said.
In India, historically the world's largest bullion consumer,
demand picked up as prices dipped ahead of a key festival season
that is seen as an auspicious time to buy gold.
Gold-backed exchange-traded funds, which
issue securities backed by physical metal, saw inflows on Monday
of around 112,223 ounces, with the bulk of inflows moving into
New York's SPDR Gold Trust.
Harmony Gold Mining, South Africa's third-largest
gold producer, on Tuesday issued striking miners at one of its
South African mines with a dismissal ultimatum, saying the
strike had already cost it 13,000 ounces in lost production.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.76
percent at $31.82 an ounce, while spot platinum was down
1.83 percent at $1,572.99 an ounce and spot palladium was
down 3.45 percent at $598.22 an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)