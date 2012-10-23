* Gold hits lowest since Sept. 7 as S&P, commods tumble * Bullion price breaks below 50-day moving average * Deflation worry returns, optimism about Fed stimulus fades * Coming up: US new home sales, Fed policy statement Wed. (Adds markets details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Oct 23 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to just above $1,700 an ounce, hit by economic worries that also slammed equities and commodities and lifted the dollar. Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, broke below a key technical support - the 50-day moving average - as U.S. equities slid more than 1 percent on poor earnings from major multinationals, which fed fears of a global economic slowdown. Other commodities also fell broadly as worries over the European economic crisis cut demand expectations. On Monday, Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions, citing their limited cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments. "Gold is behaving like every other risk asset today. The negative sentiment around the Moody's downgrades on Spain has peeled back all risk markets," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital LP, which manages more than $45 billion in assets. Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,706.20 an ounce by 2:31 p.m. EDT (1831 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $16.90 at $1,709.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. On gold options, uncertainty about the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election prompted investors to reduce bullish bets and guard against further losses, said independent COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen. Gold hit a 2012 high at $1,795.69 earlier this month but it has not broken above $1,800. Silver fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday to $31.69 an ounce. FED MEETING EYED The Fed is due to issue its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to refrain from any additional easing ahead of the elections. Market watchers said the economy appeared to be slowing despite the latest bond-buying by the Fed to boost growth. "It feels like deflation is now back in, and the quantitative easing is not going to help out the economy," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien. In its last policy meeting in September, the Fed tied its $40 billion-a-month bond-buying to U.S. jobs growth. While some recent data have been encouraging, the jobless rate remains at a relatively high 7.8 percent. Signs of better physical demand, however, should limit further losses, analysts said. In India, historically the world's largest bullion consumer, demand picked up as prices dipped ahead of a key festival season that is seen as an auspicious time to buy gold. Gold-backed exchange-traded funds also posted an increase in holdings, with the bulk of those moving into the world's largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust Platinum group metals also fell sharply on Tuesday, tracking copper's <0#HG:> heavy losses. Platinum was down 2.1 percent at $1,568.25 an ounce, while palladium dropped 4.3 percent to $592.72 an ounce after breaking below major technical support at its 100-day moving average. 2:31 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1709.40 -16.90 -1.0 1705.10 1731.20 130,088 US Silver DEC 31.793 -0.459 -1.4 31.650 32.500 32,856 US Plat JAN 1575.60 -36.60 -2.3 1573.70 1616.30 10,519 US Pall DEC 593.85 -28.80 -4.6 590.40 628.05 7,551 Gold 1706.20 -22.09 -1.3 1705.40 1729.99 Silver 31.690 -0.700 -2.2 31.660 32.460 Platinum 1568.25 -34.05 -2.1 1575.00 1608.50 Palladium 592.72 -26.88 -4.3 593.90 624.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 137,614 162,601 174,010 15.15 -0.33 US Silver 34,008 48,461 56,414 35 7.00 US Platinum 10,739 14,680 9,785 22.27 -0.08 US Palladium 7,615 3,925 4,796 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough in London; Editing by David Gregorio)