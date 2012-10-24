* Gold prices under pressure from firm dollar
* Coming up: FOMC policy decision, 1815 GMT
* Dealers eye seasonal Indian demand before Diwali
By David Brough
LONDON, Oct 24 Gold prices hovered near a
seven-week low on Wednesday as a weak reading of the German
economy lifted the dollar versus the euro, while dealers awaited
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.
Pressure from the dollar helped keep prices near Tuesday's
seven-week low of $1,703.50 per ounce, putting it on track to
decline in October for the first month in five.
Spot gold was at $1,708.90 an ounce at 1023 GMT
against $1,708.09 late in New York on Tuesday, while U.S. gold
futures for December delivery were up 30 cents an ounce
at $1,709.70.
Gold has lost momentum after failing to break through the
psychologically important $1,800 an ounce level earlier this
month. It hit a 2012 high on Oct. 5 at $1,795.69 after the
Federal Reserve unveiled a third round of quantitative easing
measures to stimulate growth.
"I think we're going to have another test on the downside.
The market is still quite heavily long, especially on the
Commitment of Traders," Jeremy East, head of trading at Standard
Chartered said, referring to a report released Friday, which
showed bets on rising prices were still at elevated levels.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting in Washington on Wednesday. While the Fed is not
expected to add to last month's stimulus pledge, its comments
will be closely watched for clues on policy direction.
Dealers are focusing on the likely outcomes for the gold
price from the U.S. election on Nov. 6, with some seeing a
possible Mitt Romney victory as signalling an earlier exit from
the Fed's money-printing strategy and a lower gold price.
Opinion polls are neck and neck between Romney and President
Barack Obama.
Dealers are also focused on the level of demand for gold
from top consumer India, particularly during its festival season
which peaks with Diwali next month. A strengthening of the rupee
could lead to a pick-up in gold demand after a subdued year so
far.
"In a weak economy, the weak rupee had dampened demand,"
Natixis analyst Nic Brown said.
SUPPORT SEEN
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues on the next direction of trade flag up
support at the key psychological level of $1,700 an ounce.
"The next level of support after that is $1,660 an ounce,
which coincides with gold prices before Fed Chairmen Ben
Bernanke's speech on economic policy at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
summit on 31 August," HSBC said in a note.
"We continue to see modest pressure on gold prices in the
near term, barring any surprise announcements by the FOMC for
additional monetary easing policies."
In South Africa, which has been hit by a wave of violence
linked to labour unrest this year, Gold Fields said
late on Tuesday it had sacked 8,500 wildcat strikers after they
ignored an ultimatum to return to work or face dismissal.
Silver was up 0.8 percent at $31.90 an ounce, while
spot platinum was flat at $1,568.99 an ounce and spot
palladium was up 0.8 percent at $596.10 an ounce.
Palladium outperformed platinum after falling nearly 5
percent on Tuesday, posting its biggest one-day price drop since
March, though it remained near two-month lows.
The metal has suffered along with other industrial
commodities this year from perceptions that the global economy
is struggling for growth.
(Editing by Jane Baird)