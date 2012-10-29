(Corrects platinum price drop linked to erroneous data feed)
* Resilience above $1,700/oz reassures investors
* Drop in stocks, commodities exerts some pressure
* Markets brace for impact of Hurricane Sandy
By David Brough
LONDON, Oct 29 Gold prices held near $1,710 an
ounce on Monday as concerns over the global growth outlook
supported demand for the metal as a store of value, but losses
in the broader financial markets kept a lid on gains.
Resilience above $1,700 an ounce, a level gold repeatedly
tested last week, has reassured buyers who had feared a deeper
correction after it fell to a more than six-week low at
$1,698.39 on Oct. 24, analysts said.
But the metal struggled for traction on Monday as global
stock and commodity prices fell, with a recent run of downbeat
corporate earnings casting a shadow over the growth outlook and
investors bracing for the impact of a giant U.S. hurricane.
U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday and possibly
Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, as
the East Coast braces for Hurricane Sandy. That could thin gold
trade.
Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,709.44 an ounce
at 1250 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December
delivery were down $1.80 an ounce at $1,710.10.
"Gold is holding up well due to a higher risk perception,
because gold is often perceived as a safe haven," said Eugen
Weinberg, global head of commodities research at Germany's
Commerzbank in Frankfurt, noting key support at $1,700.
"People are more negative on the economy and so are looking
for somewhere to park funds."
Spot gold is heading for its biggest monthly loss since May
this month, having hit an 11-month peak above $1,795 an ounce on
Oct. 5 after the Federal Reserve unveiled its latest stimulus
programme of purchasing mortgage-backed debt.
Analysts and traders said they expected gold to trade in a
narrow range due to uncertainty ahead of non-farm payrolls data
later in the week. The Fed has explicitly tied the extent of its
new easing programme to the jobs market.
UNCERTAIN TIMES
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold and silver futures in the week to Oct. 23 amid fresh
concerns over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus.
Further out, investors are also awaiting the U.S. elections
and the so-called "fiscal cliff", a series of automatic spending
cuts and tax increases that will kick in if Congress fails to
reach a deficit-reduction deal by the end of the year.
"We are unlikely to see any significant moves in gold until
we are closer to knowing what will happen with the U.S. fiscal
cliff," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.
On the physical side of the markets, gold importers in
India, the world's biggest buyer, are retreating after picking
up bargains last week as prices recovered from a more than
two-month low due to the falling rupee.
The weakening rupee was seen as dampening Indian gold
physical demand in the run-up to the festival season, which will
peak with Diwali and Dhanteras next month.
The rupee, which fell past the keenly watched 54 rupees per
dollar mark on Monday, plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of dollar-quoted gold.
From a technical perspective, analysts who study past price
patterns for clues on the next direction of trade flag up
support at $1,703 an ounce.
Platinum prices eased, weighed by weekend news that workers
had reached a deal with Anglo American Platinum to reinstate
12,000 miners sacked for an illegal strike, and due to long
liquidation.
"The market was caught a bit long and we are now seeing more
liquidation going through," Afshin Nabavi, heads of trading at
MKS Finance, said.
"I would attribute the drop to the South African news and
the market being too long," he added, referring to the Amplats
deal.
Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,533.75 an
ounce, silver was down 0.6 percent at $31.80 an ounce,
and palladium was down 1.67 percent to $588.97 an ounce.
(Editing by Jane Baird and Jason Neely)