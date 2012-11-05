* Gold rebounds after biggest 1-day drop since June * Investors cautious ahead of neck-and-neck U.S. elections * Hong Kong's gold shipments to China jump in September By Frank Tang LONDON, Nov 5 Gold rose on short-covering on Monday after its previous session's 2 percent drop, but a potential rise in the U.S. dollar on lower expectations for the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus could weigh on the precious metal. Trading volume was lighter than usual a day before the U.S. presidential election which will be closely watched by financial markets, with incumbent Barack Obama seen as more supportive of economic stimulus measures, while Republican challenger Mitt Romney is expected not to favor additional easing. Friday's encouraging U.S. nonfarm payroll report has prompted many institutional investors to sell their positions in gold as a hedge against economic uncertainty. The metal has now erased all its gains after the Fed announced in September its latest bond-buybacks to boost the job market. "Most hedge funds that have underperformed the market will not endure any short-term declines in anything for fear of showing negative year end results," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth which manages over $1 billion in assets. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,683.66 by 3:33 p.m. (2033 GMT), having earlier touched a nine-week low of $1,672.24. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $8 at $1,683.20, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver, which tends to be more volatile than gold, rose 1.2 percent to $31.15 an ounce. Some analysts said that a Romney team which champions fiscal responsibility and is sceptical of Fed stimulus would be unlikely to renominate Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke for a third term in 2014. In addition to monetary policy, the elections have implications for how the U.S. will deal with its so-called fiscal cliff, when about $600 billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes are set to kick in from Jan. 1. UBS said in a note that the outcome of a divided Congress and disagreement surrounding the fiscal cliff would be gold supportive. CHINESE IMPORTS JUMP Physical bullion demand appears to have improved following recent price pullbacks. Hong Kong's gold shipments to mainland China jumped 23 percent on the year in September to 69.711 tonnes as demand picked up ahead of the holiday season. Net exports decreased 13 percent on the year. As China does not publish gold trade data, the numbers from Hong Kong - a main conduit for gold into China - help gauge China's gold trade. China is gearing up to overtake India as the world's top gold consumer this year. Among platinum group metals, platinum edged up 65 cents to $1,537.75 and palladium fell 0.7 percent to $604.60. 3:33 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1683.20 8.00 0.5 1672.50 1686.20 109,736 US Silver DEC 31.128 0.271 0.9 30.655 31.250 32,503 US Plat JAN 1542.70 -2.20 -0.1 1538.30 1553.40 5,755 US Pall DEC 603.00 3.35 0.6 596.05 609.90 2,708 Gold 1683.66 7.30 0.4 1672.24 1685.96 Silver 31.150 0.370 1.2 30.690 31.220 Platinum 1537.75 0.65 0.0 1539.25 1548.25 Palladium 604.60 -4.40 -0.7 600.00 608.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 119,999 149,374 175,863 16.07 0.58 US Silver 35,984 41,203 55,586 25.56 2.82 US Platinum 5,839 11,311 9,382 18.56 -2.43 US Palladium 2,876 3,458 4,807