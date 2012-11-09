* Markets watch U.S. debt ceiling
* Gold importers in India pause on fresh purchases
* China data shows economic recovery gains pace
By David Brough
LONDON, Nov 9 Gold erased gains to a three-week
high as the dollar strengthened on Friday, and was buoyed by
expectations U.S. monetary policy would remain loose after
President Barack Obama's re-election and by looming fiscal woes.
Since the U.S. elections on Tuesday investors have become
worried that Washington's politicians may struggle to find a
compromise to cut the budget deficit before nearly $600 billion
worth of spending cuts and tax increases start early in 2013.
Markets are also watching the debt ceiling, which needs to
be raised to avoid a government shutdown.
Spot gold was at $1,727.51 an ounce by 1308 GMT, down
0.14 percent, having turned negative as the dollar strenthened
after earlier touching a three-week peak of $1,737.60, while
U.S. gold edged up 0.12 percent to $1,728.10.
The stronger dollar made the yellow metal more costly in
other currencies.
The dollar index rose a two-month high as the euro extended
losses on Friday with the U.S. currency also bolstered by
safe-haven inflows as riskier assets like stocks took a knock.
Gold prices hit a 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday after Obama's
re-election gave markets a boost by ending weeks of political
uncertainty, and since extended gains to the three-week peak as
concerns over the fiscal cliff intensified.
"Wrangling (between Obama and Congress) between now and the
end of the year might underpin gold," William Adams, head of
research at Fastmarkets.com, said.
Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis, said the
Obama victory signalled a continuing environment of relaxed
monetary policy, which was likely to support gold prices.
"An Obama victory enhances the likely longevity of ongoing
quantitative easing," he said.
Standard Bank said in a market note, "In spite of dollar
strength, the market appears to continue to take comfort from
Obama's re-election and the implied support this gives to
continued monetary accommodation from the Fed."
Money printing by central banks boosts gold's appeal as it
keeps interest rates at a low level, reducing the opportunity
cost of holding a metal that has no yield outside its actual
value.
Spot gold XAU= is likely to gain more to $1,749 per ounce,
driven by an upward wave c, according to Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
China's economy strode further along the road of recovery
from its slowest growth in three years, data for October showed
on Friday, as infrastructure investment accelerated and output
from the country's factories ran at its fastest in five months.
China's gold demand is expected to grow 1 percent this year
to a record of around 860 tonnes, Philip Klapwijk, the global
head of metals at consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS, said this
week, with both jewellery and investment sales rising.
Adams said, "If we start to see more economic momentum in
China, that wouild only be good for consumer buying of
jewellery. People wouild have more money to invest in gold."
Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, paused on fresh purchases ahead of festivals next week,
as a weaker rupee helped the yellow metal hit its highest level
in seven weeks.
The festive season in India will peak with Dhanteras and
Diwali, while the wedding season continues until December.
Spot platinum XPT= traded up 0.76 percent to $1,552.49 an
ounce. Spot palladium XPD= was down 0.47 percent at $609.10 an
ounce.
Silver fell 0.65 percent to $32.11 an ounce.