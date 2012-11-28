* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust hits record high
* Spot gold to retrace to $1,722 - technicals
* ETF Securities launches precious metals fund in Hong Kong
(Changes trade comment, byline; updates prices)
By David Brough
LONDON, Nov 28 Gold fell in a third day of
losses on Wednesday, with the market for the yellow metal
behaving as a risk asset, as shares and other commodities
slipped on concerns about Greece's new debt agreement.
Lenders agreed to cut Greece's debt on Tuesday, averting an
imminent bankruptcy, but some details of the deal are unclear
and analysts worry it did not do enough to ensure the debt is
sustainable.
Spot gold eased 0.47 percent to $1,733.55 an ounce by
1232 GMT, while U.S. gold shed 0.49 percent to
$1,733.90.
Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst with VTB Capital, said that gold
had become a "risk off" asset as speculators took profits as
shares and commodities fell.
At the same time, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
expressed disappointment on Tuesday over slow progress in
finding a compromise to avoid $600 billion in tax increases and
spending cuts due to start in January, a combination known as
the fiscal cliff.
"The main underlying factor supporting gold is the fiscal
cliff. We're heading into a period of uncertainty over how this
matter will be solved, and until it is resolved the fiscal cliff
will be supportive," Citi analyst Jon Bergtheil said.
Even as the market was buffeted around by wider forces,
investors are still clinging to the metal's appeal as an
ultimate refuge from uncertainty.
This was demonstrated by holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, hitting a
record high.
UPPER HAND FOR DOLLAR?
Despite investors confidence showing through in ETF
holdings, the threat of the U.S. economy slipping off the fiscal
cliff is not an absolute clear certainty for gold prices as
strength in the dollar -- a more popular safe haven -- could
well put a cap on gains.
The U.S. currency and the yen gained ground against the euro
on Wednesday as investors took profit on gains made after euro
zone policymakers agreed on a new debt target for Greece.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD hit a record 1,345.813
tonnes on Nov. 27, while iShares Silver Trust SLV, the world's
largest silver ETF, saw its holdings remain near a two-month low
of 9,818.07 tonnes.
In contrast to the stagnant holdings in the silver ETF, spot
silver rose to $34.26 an ounce on Tuesday, its loftiest
level since mid-October, before easing to $33.76.
Silver is notorious for its volatility. The metal burned the
fingers of many investors last year during its surge to a
historical high and a subsequent tumble that saw prices fall
more than a third within 10 trading days.
Spot platinum was down 0.62 percent at $1,598.2 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 1.50 percent at
$655.25 an ounce.
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Alison Birrane)