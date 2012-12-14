* Investors take to the sidelines, await news on U.S. talks
* Indian buyers pick up bargains as local prices dip
* Palladium outperforms, Chinese data lends support
By David Brough
LONDON, Dec 14 Gold held steady below $1,700 an
ounce on Friday, with prices heading for a third straight weekly
fall amid uncertainty over stalled U.S. budget negotiations to
avert a fiscal crisis.
U.S. President Barack Obama and House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner met for 'frank' discussions on Thursday as
frustration mounted over a stalemate in talks on the "fiscal
cliff", a $600 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts
due early next year.
Investors were wary of taking positions while negotiations
were ongoing, and as trading wound down ahead of the year-end.
Signs recession is deepening in the euro zone and an impasse
in U.S. budget talks subdued global shares and Europe's bond
markets on Friday, taking some of the shine off a week of mainly
steady gains in risk assets.
"Sentiment in gold seems to be changing. Gold seems to be
becoming less risk-averse," said Eugen Weinberg, global head of
commodities research at Germany's Commerzbank.
As the global economy showed signs of recovering, the
appetite for gold as a safe haven would recede and demand for
industrial metals, including platinum and palladium, would rise,
he said.
"The demand for safe haven gold is not as high as it used to
be. The short term market participants who used to be very
positive on gold, are weighing prospects of investing in riskier
assets such as shares and industrial metals," Weinberg said.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,693.00 an ounce at
1541 GMT against $1,696.69 late on Thursday, headed for a
0.6-percent weekly drop. U.S. gold was flat at
$1,697.00.
Failure to reach agreement on handling the cliff could push
the U.S. economy into recession, but averting a crisis would
likely benefit gold, which has traded closely with assets seen
as higher risk, such as stocks, this year.
"The assumption is that the politicians will reach a
sensible resolution, which will help gold eventually," Standard
Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said. "Gold may rally when
equities do, but my experience is that gold will be a laggard."
Stimulus measures from central banks, which have kept up
pressure on long-term interest rates while fuelling inflation
concerns, have put gold on track for a 12th year of gains.
But the metal took little support from the Federal Reserve's
announcement this week that it will buy $45 billion of
government bonds each month after its "Operation Twist" program
expires, with many cashing in on brief price gains.
"Despite the Fed's implementation of QE4, the (precious
metals) market remains focused on the potential adverse
liquidity impact of the U.S. fiscal cliff," Deutsche Bank said
in a note on Friday.
"Furthermore, the Fed's targeting of unemployment as a tool
to gauge monetary accommodation could be taken as hawkish given
the apparent decline in U.S. unemployment over the past year."
LOWER PRICES TEMPT INDIAN BUYERS
Indian gold importers continued to stock up for the wedding
season, taking advantage as prices were pressured by a stronger
rupee.
"People feel this is a good buying opportunity as prices
could jump another 1,000 rupees," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of bullion merchant JJ Gold House.
From a technical perspective, analysts identify key
resistance at gold's early December low of $1,684, at its
November low at $1,670, and at $1,664, its 200-day moving
average and a key retracement of its May-to-October rally.
In other precious metals, spot palladium
outperformed, rising 1.29 percent to $697.9, but was set to snap
a six-week winning streak with a 0.5 percent week-on-week fall.
"Palladium... received a boost from China's manufacturing
reading," Standard Bank said in a note, referring to data
showing China's vast manufacturing sector expanded in December
at its fastest pace in 14 months.
"This is most likely as a consequence of China's preference
for palladium as an autocatalyst. Yesterday's good news on U.S.
retail sales might also have lent some support... as the U.S.
auto sector is the other large centre of demand for this metal."
Platinum was down 0.09 percent at $1,610.00 per
ounce, and was headed for a 0.3 percent rise from the previous
week.
Spot silver was down 0.25 percent at $32.43,
recovering from a near one-month low of $32.21 hit in the
previous session. The metal was also headed for a third straight
weekly fall, its longest slide in nearly seven months.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
James Jukwey)