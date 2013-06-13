* Economic optimism weigh on gold's safe-haven appeal * Fading Fed stimulus hopes, rising US rates weigh * South Africa's mining union delays strike plans * Coming up: U.S. producer prices, indus output Friday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 Gold slid on Thursday after stronger-than-expected US economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Platinum group metals also tumbled on easing supply fears after South Africa's top mining union delayed plans to strike. Gold remained lower after U.S. government said retail sales rose more than expected in May and first-time applications for jobless benefits fell last week, showing signs of resilience in the economy despite belt-tightening in Washington. Data was seen as adding to arguments for the Fed to end its $85-billion monthly bond purchases. Analysts said that a gradual end of Fed stimulus has already driven up U.S. short-term interest rates, reflected in the Treasury bond yields, and that keeps gold from rising further. "It's the old argument that when you foresee rate rises then the opportunity cost of holding gold will be higher and less attractive for investors," Danske Bank annalist Christin Tuxen. Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,378.61 an ounce by 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT), hovering around $10 above a three-week low of $1,366 set on Tuesday. U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled down $14.20 to $1,377.80, with trading volume at around 40 percent below its 30-day average for a fourth day, preliminary Reuters data showed. Stimulus unwinding is likely to spell further downside for gold, which is struggling to stay on an even keel with fund money draining away from the metal since prices crashed in April. Bullion is now some 27 percent down from record highs achieved in September 2011. Markets will watch closely the Fed policy meeting on June 18 and 19. Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the size of its bond purchases by year-end, and several expect reduced buying as early as September, a Reuters poll showed. "Gold prices are vulnerable to additional declines over the next few months. You have reduced import demand for gold from India, healthy supply growth this year, and overall reductions in investor interest," said Erica Rannestad, precious metals analyst at commodities firm CPM Group. ASIAN DEMAND, PGM EYED Demand from major buyer China, which returned from a three-day holiday on Thursday, held losses in check, dealers said. Net gold imports into India have fallen from an average of $135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second half, the country's finance minister said. The government has raised the import duty on gold by a third and curbed gold financing by banks and others in an effort to cut its current account deficit. Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.7 percent to $21.69. Platinum group metals fell sharply, after South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) delayed plans on Thursday to strike at platinum producer Lonmin pending government-led crisis talks. Palladium notched its largest one-day drop since April 15, ending 3.2 percent lower at $729.97 an ounce. Platinum was down 2.1 percent to $1,446.74, its biggest decline since May 1. 3:26 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1377.80 -14.20 -1.0 1373.00 1394.40 115,312 US Silver JUL 21.583 -0.213 -1.0 21.500 21.915 45,923 US Plat JUL 1447.10 -35.20 -2.4 1444.40 1482.30 15,057 US Pall SEP 731.05 -26.00 -3.4 726.95 760.50 5,616 Gold 1378.61 -9.18 -0.7 1375.03 1394.66 Silver 21.690 -0.160 -0.7 21.610 21.980 Platinum 1446.74 -31.76 -2.1 1448.25 1479.25 Palladium 729.97 -24.03 -3.2 728.77 757.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 122,818 219,607 181,604 21.85 0.45 US Silver 69,407 54,357 56,206 31.6 -1.71 US Platinum 19,522 11,937 11,677 22.28 -0.68 US Palladium 5,768 6,367 5,572 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey, Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)