* Fed policy meeting on June 18-19
* India gold volumes drop, China still strong
* Dollar index rises as Fed meeting nears
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, June 17 Gold dropped on Monday as the
dollar rose, with investors keeping a keen eye on this week's
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for signals on the latest plans for
its bond buying programme.
The Fed meets on June 18-19 against a backdrop of
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. retail sales and the job
market. All markets are seeking clues on any scaling back of its
extra economic stimulus, known as quantitative easing (QE).
Spot gold shed 0.6 percent to $1,381.06 an ounce by
1224 GMT. Bullion closed up about half a percent for the week on
Friday, helped by strong demand for coins and bars, a pullback
in U.S. stocks and rising tensions in the Middle East.
U.S. gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,380.09.
"People are looking for more clarity - or not, as the case
may be - on whether the Fed starts to ease off the QE
bandwagon," SocGen analyst Robin Bhar said.
"We think that all the ingredients are in place with an
economy that looks to be improving, albeit gradually. The Fed
may be thinking, 'The longer we do QE, are we actually creating
more risk rather than reward?'" he added.
Any easing of the bond-buying programme, which raises the
prospect of eventual rate tightening, is seen as unfavourable
for gold, because it raises the opportunity cost of holding a
metal that earns no interest.
Markets have been volatile since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said last month the bank could scale back its stimulus measures,
but bank officials have since given out conflicting signals.
Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the size of its
bond purchases by year-end, and several expect reduced buying as
early as September, a Reuters poll showed.
DEMAND EASING
Gold prices were supported by some buying in China, the
second-biggest consumer of bullion after India. Shanghai gold
futures were up 0.2 percent on Monday.
However, demand in Asia has cooled from peak levels seen
after the mid-April sell-off in gold. Bullion is down 17 percent
for the year after 12 years of annual gains.
Indian purchases of gold have fallen since an import duty
hike earlier this month. The government is trying to narrow its
current account deficit by reducing gold imports.
Victor Thianpiriya, commodities analyst at Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, said volumes to India have fallen
significantly in the past two weeks.
Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets in
gold and silver futures and options in the week to June 11, a
report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday.
Gold output in Australia, the No. 2 producer behind China,
fell 5 percent in the first quarter on weather-related
disruption to 63.5 tonnes, according to the latest Gold
Quarterly Review by Surbiton Associates.
In other metals, silver fell 1.5 percent, having
failed to vault $22 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.3
percent and palladium lost 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anthony
Barker and Jane Baird)