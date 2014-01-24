* Faltering dollar pulls gold higher
* Prices set to rise for fifth week as equities weaken
* Gold premiums in India down 30 pct on import speculation
(Re-casts, adds quotes, updates prices)
By Jan Harvey and Veronica Brown
LONDON, Jan 24 Gold hit its highest in two
months on Friday as the dollar fell and a global flight from
emerging market assets set global stock markets on course for
their worst week so far in 2014.
The U.S. currency registered its biggest one-day drop in
three months, leaving bullion in line to post a fifth week of
gains.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,271.41 an ounce at
1225 GMT, reversing from a fall earlier in the day and
touching$1,272.70, its highest since mid-November. U.S. gold
futures for February delivery gained 0.7 percent to
$1,272.10.
"General sentiment on equity markets has been quite
downbeat, but the biggest factor here by far is the dollar,"
Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said.
"There's still room for growth with more short-covering. The
market could well push toward $1,280 and $1,290 before coming
lower. Gold will come down before the Fed," he added, referring
to next week's U.S. monetary policy meeting.
Gold prices had rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday as a
drop in the dollar and a call from India's ruling party chief to
review import restrictions on bullion prompted a spate of
short-covering.
Gold is on track to record a fifth straight weekly gain for
the first time since September 2012.
But investors are still wary of a market that took its
biggest tumble in more than 30 years in 2013.
The world's largest gold-backed ETF, New York's SPDR Gold
Shares, said its holdings declined by 5.4 tonnes on
Thursday, bringing its outflow for the week to 6.6 tonnes. It
logged its first weekly inflow since early November last week.
Chinese demand eased, with premiums on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange dropping to $10 an ounce from $12 the previous day.
China in 2013 took over from India as the world's leading
consumer of gold jewellery, data from metals consultancy Thomson
Reuters GFMS showed.
INDIAN GOLD PREMIUMS FALL
Gold premiums in India, the second-biggest buyer, fell more
than 30 percent on Friday from earlier this week on speculation
over a possible easing of restrictions on bullion imports.
Premiums were quoted at $75-$85 an ounce on London prices on
Friday, compared with $110 on Wednesday.
Sonia Gandhi, leader of the ruling Congress party, was
reported on Thursday to have asked the government to review
import restrictions, which sharply cut supplies available to
India's bullion dealers last year.
UBS said that while any significant change in the regulatory
environment is probably unlikely until after elections due by
May, many market participants expect some adjustments.
"Any changes are likely to be introduced only slowly, in our
view, thus allowing the government time to assess the impact on
gold flows, the current account and, to an extent, the rupee,"
the bank said in a note to clients.
Among other precious metals, platinum fell 0.3
percent to $1,450.50 an ounce as traders bet strikes in South
Africa's platinum mining sector would be less damaging than
feared.
Spot silver rose 1.3 percent to $20.21, taking a lead
from gold, while spot palladium was flat at $740.50 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Jane Baird)