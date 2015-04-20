* No progress made in Greece's deal on financial aid
* China easing move fails to boost demand
* Equity moves, Fed rate hike eyed for cues
(Updates prices)
By Luc Cohen and Clara Denina
LONDON, April 20 Gold fell below $1,200 an ounce
on Monday as equities rallied and the dollar steadied, while
traders assessed China's new policy measures to shore up the
world's second-largest economy and risks that Greece may
default.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,194.68 an ounce
by 1505 EDT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery
fell $9.40 to settle at $1,193.70 an ounce.
U.S. equities rallied, boosted by investment bank Morgan
Stanley's report of its most profitable quarter since the
financial crisis. The strong performance
attracted investors, who demonstrated limited interest in gold.
"The funds have to asset allocate wherever they find the
performance," said George Gero, precious metals strategist for
RBC Capital Markets in New York. "You have a triple digit up day
in the stock market, and the funds are not asset allocating to
gold."
The rally in stock markets likely contributed to an uptick
in the dollar, which weighed further on gold prices, Gero said.
The dollar gained 0.5 percent versus a basket of leading
currencies on Monday, following a near 2 percent drop
last week on underwhelming U.S. data.
The Fed's policy meeting later this month will be eyed for
stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike.
Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead
of a Eurogroup finance ministers' gathering two days later, a
Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its
creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.
"For now, the Greece situation hasn't really led to a
stronger dollar... but equally we are not really seeing a flight
to safety," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.
While uncertainty over the situation in Greece could lift
some retail gold demand in Europe, there has been no significant
uptick in physical demand from Asia, the top consuming region,
traders said.
Economic sluggishness in China, the world's second-biggest
bullion consumer, in particular was a concern given the central
bank's easing measures over the weekend.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, to help spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
Spot silver was down 1.7 percent at $15.94 an ounce.
Platinum lost 1.8 percent to $1,143.12 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.3 percent to $770.00 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)