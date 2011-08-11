LONDON Aug 11 Gold prices extended losses on Thursday to slide more than 2 percent as a higher opening on Wall Street and the CME Group's decision to hike margin requirements for COMEX gold futures prompted investors to cash in some gains after the previous day's near 3 percent rally.

Spot gold fell as low as $1,754.60 an ounce and was down 2.2 percent at $1,755.99 an ounce at 1339 GMT. Earlier it hit a record high of $1,813.79. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)