PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-month peak on heightened political risk
* Political worries spur safe-haven demand for bullion * Spot gold hits 3-month high of $1,244.67 * SPDR Gold holdings up for fifth straight session (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline) By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel Feb 8 Gold rose to a three-month peak on Wednesday, as political risks posed by elections in Europe and worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies stoked safe haven demand. Investors are concerned about the strong showing