(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Gold extends retreat from record high near $1,815/oz
* Risk appetite picks up; dollar, stocks, euro recover
* Largest gold ETF sees largest outflow since late January
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 12 Gold prices eased a touch in
Europe on Friday, extending the previous session's retreat from
record highs, as fresh strength in equity markets and gains in
the dollar and euro versus the safe-haven Swiss franc pointed to
sharper appetite for risk.
Spot gold was down 0.93 percent at $1,749.69 an ounce
at 0958 GMT, but is still on track for its best weekly
performance in 2-1/2 years. The precious metal has risen 24
percent so far this year on a potent mix of concerns over U.S.
and euro zone debt levels and economic growth.
The precious metal hit a record $1,813.79 an ounce on
Thursday but slipped as investors liquidated longs after the CME
Group said it was raising margins on COMEX gold futures.
"Yesterday's correction was merely a response to a hike in
margin on COMEX gold futures contracts by 22 percent," said
Pradeep Unni, senior analyst at Richcomm Global Services.
"The trend still is completely biased to the upside with
further gains possible as we continue to get bad news from the
economic front. The focus however has shifted from the United
States to the euro zone."
He said retail sales data due at 1230 GMT will give gold
traders a fresh signal on the health of the U.S. economy.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York's SPDR Gold Trust , reported its biggest one-day
outflow since Jan. 25 on Thursday, with its holdings declining
by 23.6 tonnes, worth some $1.3 billion at current prices.
"Some ETF investors clearly view the recent gold's sharp
price rally as exaggerated and have taken profits, as financial
markets calm," said Commerzbank in a note.
OUT IN FORCE
But overall risk-averse buyers have been out in force this
week, putting gold on track for its biggest one-week rise since
Feb. 2009, up 5.7 percent.
In the week ended Aug. 10, two of the largest gold ETFs,
SPDR and the iShares Gold Trust , had their fourth-biggest
week of net inflows, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
On the physical market, gold's discount in Tokyo fell to its
lowest since the end of 2010, while robust investment demand
elsewhere in Asia helped gold premiums in Hong Kong and
Singapore remain steady.
"The gold market remains underpinned by the movement to
physical gold, which has persisted all week," said UBS in a
note. "European demand for small bars particularly, but also
coins, remains very strong. As the week has progressed Asian
physical demand, outside India, has been noticeably higher."
"We have also observed among existing and indeed new clients
this week a growing preference towards allocated gold instead of
metal account/unallocated gold. This is quite obvious among our
wealth management and private clients, but even among the fund
industry, interest in allocated gold is growing again."
"The move to real assets such as gold in physical form
signifies the heightened state of risk aversion at present."
While investment remains high, relatively little gold scrap
is being returned to the market, meanwhile, with much readily
available metal already having been sold.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1
percent at $38.63 an ounce.
The gold:silver ratio, or the number of ounces of silver
needed to buy an ounce of gold, held near 46 on Friday, close to
its highest since early February, as silver underperformed gold.
Meanwhile, spot platinum was up 0.3 percent at
$1,788.24 an ounce, while spot palladium down 0.3 percent
at $735.83 an ounce.
Platinum prices edged back above those of gold after the two
metals reached parity for the first time since late 2008 early
this week, but gold may still regain its premium over platinum
if risk aversion rises once more, lifting gold as a safe-haven
and weighing on platinum as an industrial metal.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)