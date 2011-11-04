LONDON Nov 4 Gold fell on Friday after a rally in the euro ran out of steam, but the price was still on track for a second weekly rise, helped by investor demand in the face of political turmoil in Greece that threatened the future of the euro zone.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a cliff-hanger vote of confidence in parliament later in the day after backtracking on his shock-call for a referendum on the country's international bailout package.

Meanwhile, Italy agreed to its progress in achieving structural reform being monitored by the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, as yields on Italian debt held near levels believed to be unsustainable for Rome's existing finances.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,758.99 an ounce by 1150 GMT, but was still set for a gain of 1 percent this week, marking its second straight week of gains.

"Gold would benefit from the idea of a euro zone break-up, we don't think this is going to happen, but it's certainly not a zero-probability event," said Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis.

"The risk for us is we start to see more euro weakness over the next few months, that is probably our main concern," he said.

A key report on U.S. employment was due at 1230 GMT and was expected to show the world's largest economy added 95,000 jobs, although analysts did not believe this would be enough to lower the unemployment rate, which remains above 8.0 percent.

The euro gave up some of its gains against the dollar made after Thursday's surprise cut in euro zone rates and Greece's decision not to hold a referendum.

Highlighting investor demand for gold in the face of such uncertainty, holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, one of the most immediate gauges of investment demand, have risen by nearly 900,000 ounces this week.

The European Central Bank delivered a surprise rate cut on Thursday, lowering its benchmark refinancing rate to 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent, as it cited slowing growth and raised the chances of the euro zone entering a mild recession towards the end of this year.

Mario Draghi, who took over as president of the ECB from Jean-Claude Trichet last month, said the bank would not act as a lender of last resort for nations with liquidity or financial problems and reiterated that the central bank's bond-buying programme was temporary and limited in nature.

RATES HELP

With the prospect of rates in the euro zone set to ease further, gold should gain more competitive advantage over assets that bear yields or dividends that can suffer in an environment of loose monetary policy.

Real interest rates, those which strip out the headline rate of consumer inflation, are in negative territory in more than half of the Group of 20 richest nations, according to Reuters data.

"There are still more rate cuts to come and the interest rate environment looks pretty constructive towards gold and risk aversion and equity risk premia, which are rising rapidly, continue to be constructive. So on the margins, we hold the view that gold would benefit from tail-event protection," Deutsche Bank's Lewis said, referring to events that are considered to be unlikely, such as the breakup of the euro zone, but that nonetheless should they come to pass, would favour an asset like gold.

According to the U.S. options market, traders are increasing their bets on the price of gold moving lower in the near term, as evidenced by a rise in holdings of put options -- which give the holder the right, but not the obligation to sell an asset at a pre-determined price by a set date.

Open interest in put options at $1,550 has more than doubled to over 13,000 lots, accounting for more than 13 million ounces of gold, in the last six weeks alone.

However, the bullish bets put on in September that the gold price would have hit $2,000 or more by Nov. 22, the date of the upcoming options expiry, have only been modestly scaled back and most open interest in call options is centred at $2,000, according to data from exchange owner CME Group.

Adding to the firmer tone of the gold market was more evidence of central bank purchases of the metal. Data from the IMF this week showed Thailand, Russia and Bolivia bought gold in September. Thailand bought over 15 tonnes, making it the third largest official purchaser of bullion this year.

The price of gold hit a record $1,920.30 an ounce in September before subsiding to current levels.

"Gold's price correction in late September probably encouraged more buying, but we do not think price is a very significant factor for central banks who decide to increase their gold holdings - after all, they were also willing takers even when prices were near all-time highs in August," said UBS strategist Edel Tully in a note.

"As gold continues to take its cues from the euro and risk assets, consistent official purchases offers some comfort to investors, as they help provide the yellow metal with underlying support," she said.

Silver was last down 0.4 percent on the day, trading around $34.30 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,634.24 an ounce, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to $651.97. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)