* Berlusconi pledges to resign after budget reforms
* Euro slips against dollar, Italy 10-yr yields at 7 pct
* China inflation cools in Oct
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Nov 9 Gold slipped on Wednesday as the
dollar rose and doubts about Italy's ability to tackle its debt
problems persisted even after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
pledged to resign, paving the way for a new leader to implement
reforms.
The Italian Prime Minister said he would leave office after
parliament passes budget reforms. A failure by Italy to fix its
debt problems would have a far bigger impact on the region than
difficulties in Greece.
Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,781.94 an ounce by 1000
GMT from $1,784.85 late in New York on Tuesday, off Tuesday's
high of $1,802.60 -- its strongest since late September.
The euro slipped as the dollar rose across the board after
investors' confidence in Italy's fragile debt situation was
dealt a blow when Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet
boosted the margin requirements for Italian
bonds.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Highlighting the market's worries, the yields on 10-year
Italian bonds hit 7 percent, a level at which
countries including Portugal and Ireland were forced to ask for
financial help.
"The market is extremely worried. Changing leaders both in
Greece and Italy doesn't change the fiscal situation and leaves
us with a period of uncertainty," said Ole Hansen, senior
manager at Saxo Bank.
"The euro is weakening again, and that seems to be taking a
bit of support out of gold. There is potential for some risk
coming off the table again, and it is during that situation that
we have to see how gold reacts."
Keeping concern about the debt crisis alive, a plan for
former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos to
lead a Greek government of national unity has run into trouble,
party sources said, prolonging the political hiatus as the
country heads towards bankruptcy.
Gold hit a record around $1,920 in September on worries
about a growing debt crisis in Europe and is trading more than
25 percent higher in the year to date.
Spot gold prices have rallied around 4 percent so far this
month as mounting doubts over the euro zone's ability to tackle
its two-year-old debt crisis drove investors to safe-haven
assets and decoupled gold from other commodities, which it had
followed through much of the past two months.
U.S. gold GCcv1 fell 0.9 percent to $1,783.50 an ounce.
"The market is now running into the first technical
resistances around $1,800 and the rally could slow down a little
bit from here," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust , gained 0.67 percent
from Monday to Tuesday, while those of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust , dipped 0.12 percent
for the same period.
CHINESE INFLATION EASES
In Asia, China's annual rate of inflation eased to 5.5
percent in October, the third straight month of decline from a
three-year high of 6.5 percent hit in July and in line with
analyst expectations.
But rising gold consumption in China, the world's
second-largest consumer after India, showed inflation remained a
concern.
China's gold consumption is expected to jump nearly 50
percent to reach 400 tonnes this year, the China Securities
Journal reported on Wednesday, citing China Gold Association
President Sun Zhaoxue.
In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.7 percent
to $34,69 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.7 percent to
$1,646.25 an ounce and palladium fell 1.1 percent to
$660.50.
