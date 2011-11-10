* Safe-haven interest to limit gold's downside
* US silver falls nearly 3 pct, spot silver 2 pct
* Spot gold could drop to $1,740 -technicals
* Coming Up: Italy industrial output, Sept; 0900 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 U.S. gold fell as much as 2
percent on Thursday, as growing fears over the stability of
Italy and the euro zone sank riskier assets and led to
liquidation on the gold market.
The sharp falls in equities and commodities forced some
investors to sell their profitable gold positions to cover
losses elsewhere, and dragged down prices of precious metals
with industrial applications, including silver, platinum and
palladium.
Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday
after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections
instead of an interim government threatened prolonged
instability and kindled fears of a split in the euro zone.
But gold's allure as a safe haven is likely to cushion the
price fall, with investors seeking to store their value in
assets such as bullion and the U.S. dollar during times of
economic and political turmoil.
"The relatively modest reduction in gold compared to other
commodities is encouraging," said Nick Trevethan, senior
commodities strategist at ANZ.
"Given the concerns about Europe, we may see people going
back to gold. I don't necessarily think we'll see record highs
in the next few weeks, but we could see some cautious gains."
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 lost as
much as 2 percent to $1,755.5 an ounce, and recovered slightly
to $1,757.70 by 0718 GMT.
Spot gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,756.19.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could drop to
$1,740 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. silver SIcv1 slumped as much as 2.8 percent to $33.40
an ounce, and spot silver lost 1.4 percent, tracking
losses in base metals and equities.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, added 3.025 tonnes from a day
earlier to 1,267.153 tonnes by Nov. 9, the highest since late
August.
The ETF saw an inflow of nearly 24 tonnes so far this month,
after an 11.6-tonne gain in October and a slump of more than 30
tonnes in the previous two months, showing reviving interest in
gold from investors.
Trading activities on the physical market in Asia were
muted, as market participants waited on the sidelines amid
uncertainty over the unfolding euro zone debt crisis.
"There was subsided buying from India after the festivals,"
said a Singapore-based dealer, "Overall the volume was slow and
people were hoping for prices to further fall so that they could
buy."
The euro steadied on Thursday as most players stuck to the
sidelines after a selloff the day before on the spike in Italian
borrowing costs, but options positioning suggested more drops
ahead as fears of global financial turmoil grip markets.
Precious metals prices 0718 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1756.19 -13.35 -0.75 23.72
Spot Silver 33.57 -0.47 -1.38 8.78
Spot Platinum 1609.99 -15.75 -0.97 -8.91
Spot Palladium 637.22 -7.27 -1.13 -20.30
TOCOM Gold 4405.00 -54.00 -1.21 18.13 62025
TOCOM Platinum 4069.00 -96.00 -2.30 -13.35 17988
TOCOM Silver 83.80 -2.60 -3.01 3.46 737
TOCOM Palladium 1612.00 -78.00 -4.62 -23.13 279
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1757.70 -33.90 -1.89 23.66 20551
COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.61 -0.76 -2.20 8.61 3851
Euro/Dollar 1.3494
Dollar/Yen 77.69
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)