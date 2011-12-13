(Adds details, comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
* Physical buying picks up; sentiment remains cautious
* Coming up: U.S. FOMC rate decision; 1915 GMT
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Dec 13 Spot gold fell to a
seven-week low on Tuesday, extending a 2.6 percent decline in
the previous session, on concerns ratings agencies may downgrade
some euro zone nations over a lack of concrete plans to tackle
the debt crisis.
The euro languished near a two-month low, and although
equities steadied they remained vulnerable to further falls as
investors remained unconvinced about the effectiveness of
decisions made at last week's EU summit.
A weaker euro vs the dollar makes gold priced in the U.S.
unit more expensive for holders of the euro zone currency.
"I suspect that the euro will remain under pressure," said
Citi analyst David Wilson.
"If we do get any sovereign downgrades by the S&P this week
I suspect the euro will be under even more pressure. It's
difficult to see short-term what's going to lift gold."
Investors will closely watch for moves by the ratings
agencies. Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it intends to
review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in
the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new
measures" to resolve the crisis in a summit on Friday.
Standard & Poor's last week warned of a possible downgrade
of 15 euro zone nations. In addition, the Italian and Spanish
bond sales later this week will be a barometer of market
sentiment.
Spot gold lost 0.15 percent to $1,653.14 an ounce by
1045 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly three
months in the previous session. It touched $1,650.89 earlier,
its lowest since Oct. 25.
U.S. gold declined 0.02 percent to $1,657.60.
"It's all about anxiety and worry," said Nick Trevethan,
Senior Commodities Strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Gold is just
getting lumped in with other markets as risky assets, not
necessarily for the right reason."
Wild swings in gold prices since August have tarnished its
reputation as a safe haven, and bullion has moved in tandem with
riskier assets in the past few months.
"The bigger macro issues are still there, which would
generally be supportive for gold, but right now it's all about
the noise around the continued political failure in Europe,"
Wilson said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings dropped 0.605
tonnes to 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 12, the lowest in three
weeks.
Physical buying picked up in Asia after the sharp decline in
prices, but many were hesitant to buy in bulk ahead of the
year-end, especially as market sentiment remains fragile on
concerns about Europe's troubles, dealers said.
Spot platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,491.99 an ounce,
off a seven-week low of $1,476.23 hit in the previous session.
