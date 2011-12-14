(Updates throughout)
* Price nears two-month lows
* ETFs hold near record highs
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Dec 14 Gold steadied on Wednesday,
after having neared two-month lows the day before in its largest
monthly slide since September, prompted by the dollar's rise
against the euro to 11-month highs as the European debt crisis
roars on.
Gold has lost about 6 percent in value so far this month,
making it its weakest December performance since 2008, when the
global credit crunch was at its worst.
The metal's safe-haven status has been called into question
given its inability to profit from the degree of risk aversion
and uncertainty among investors.
The lure of the dollar as a comparatively secure alternative
to the euro, which has pushed local prices for key consuming
regions such as India to record highs and deterred buying,
together with an investor dash for cash have proven to be too
strong for gold to flaunt its safe-haven qualities.
Spot gold was last quoted unchanged on the day at
$1,630.89 an ounce by 1111 GMT, set for a 4.2 percent fall this
week, its largest weekly slide in nearly three months.
"At the moment, there has been a clear move towards the
dollar; and the dollar, nine times out of 10, has not been
gold's best friend," Nikos Kavalis, a commodities strategist at
RBS, said.
"As long as the dollar is gaining, at least until the end of
the year, gold will not be in the best position and will remain
under pressure," he said, adding: "The market is tending to want
to see things from a cautious point of view. We are near the end
of the year and no one wants to be particularly heroic."
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday warned that turmoil in Europe
presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, leaving the door open
to possible further steps to boost growth even though it noted a
somewhat stronger labor market.
The central bank said the U.S. economy was "expanding
moderately" despite an apparent slowing in the world economy.
But while there had been "some" improvement in the job market,
unemployment remained elevated and housing depressed, it said.
CASH FAVOURED
There has been a clear tendency among investors to hold
cash, rather than hard assets and this has accelerated as the
end of the year approaches.
The most recent Reuters asset allocation poll showed global
portfolio managers held more cash in November than at any time
in at least the last seven years, another of the factors
undermining gold's safe-haven properties in the last few weeks.
HSBC said the lack of a commitment to inject more stimulus
into the economy by the Fed was a negative factor for gold,
along with a push among investors to get more cash onto their
balance sheet, but the bank maintained its positive longer-term
view for the bullion price.
"Additionally, some macro hedge funds are liquidating gold
holdings and taking profits in a difficult year. As trading
volume typically drops toward year-end, we expect increasingly
volatile price swings," wrote HSBC analyst James Steel in a
note.
"Potential gold buyers may be reluctant to come forward as
the year draws to a close. Gold could easily slide through the
holidays", he said, noting the resilience of holdings of metal
in exchange-traded products, which remain near record highs.
Global holdings of gold in the major ETFs tracked by Reuters
remain above 70 million ounces, close to this month's record
70.148 million ounces, as inflows into European funds offset
outflows from large U.S. products such as the SPDR Gold Trust
, the world's biggest gold-backed ETF.
The amount of gold held in ETFs may be near record highs
and although the gold price is suffering from investors' desire
for the safety of cash, the risk of this $116 billion stash of
bullion being jettisoned is distant.
In other precious metals traded, platinum was last
down 0.4 percent on the day at $1,463.49 an ounce.
The platinum price is set for its largest monthly decline
since September, down by nearly 6 percent so far in December, in
spite of potentially price-supportive reports earlier this week
of a sharp decline in platinum mine output in top producer South
Africa.
The premium of gold over platinum reached historic highs
above $200 an ounce, indicating gold's outperformance. But with
the decline in the gold price this week, this gap has narrowed
to around $165 an ounce.
"Indeed, future supply growth fails to be incentivised with
platinum prices trading below $1500/oz and the PGM basket price
trending lower." Suki Cooper, analyst at Barclays Capital, said
in a note.
"PGM cost of production continues to rise despite the
current respite provided by the weaker rand, which we believe
will be temporary given our FX strategists forecast for the rand
to strengthen over the next 12 months against the dollar."
Palladium was last down 0.6 percent at $637.50 an
ounce, while silver fell 0.85 percent on the day to
$30.51 an ounce.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)