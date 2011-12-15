(Updates prices, adds comments; previous SINGAPORE)
* Gold down 9 pct so far in December
* Prices hold below 200-day moving average
* Coming up: U.S weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Dec 15 Spot gold rose on Thursday,
rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session on short
covering and a weak dollar, but prices hovered near 2-1/2 month
lows as intensifying worries about the euro zone debt crisis
prompted investors to remain cautious.
The precious metal has lost 9 percent of its value this
month, on track for its first monthly fall since September and
weakest December since 2008 when the global credit crunch was at
its worst.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven asset to shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from the wider financial market, moving in
tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains fragile.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,587.49 an ounce as
of 1051 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly
three months on Wednesday on pessimism about the euro zone and
liquidation of positions by funds.
It hit a session low of $1,564.14, close to a 2-1/2 month
low of $1,564.05 touched a day earlier.
U.S. gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,591.10 an ounce.
"With the sharp falls we have seen (yesterday) there is a
bit of short covering. The strength of the bounce, however, has
been rather modest because the gold market tends to quieten down
quite rapidly from the beginning of December," Ross Norman of
Sharps Pixley said.
"At the moment gold is moving in tandem with the euro and in
the short-term currencies will continue to be the main driver
for gold. It's all about the U.S. dollar."
The euro rebounded from 11-month lows hit against the dollar
in the previous session, with a weak U.S. currency benefitting
commodities priced in the currency.
Prices are prone to volatile moves at the end of the year on
thinning liquidity as many have closed their books for the year
and moved to the sidelines of the market, waiting for a fresh
start in January.
TECHNICALS EYED
Prices broke below the 200-day moving average in the
previous session, seen as a bearish signal for the market, but
technical analysts said it might be too early to suggest its
bull trend was over.
The relative strength index on spot gold remained below 30,
for a second session in a row, indicating an oversold market
which could attract some buying.
Helping ease some immediate concerns about the euro zone
debt crisis, Spain saw solid demand for medium- and long-term
bonds, paying over 2 percentage points less to issue a 5-year
bond than Italy this week.
Despite the steep decline in gold prices, holdings of SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec.
14.
"Investors with a medium- and long-term view are remaining
loyal to gold, and gold ETFs are still showing no outflows. In
our view, bargain hunters are soon likely to take advantage of
the low price levels," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
On the economic front, the decline in the euro zone's
private sector eased a little this month, but a recession still
looks inevitable with the region's periphery struggling badly, a
key business survey showed.
In China, economic growth could be slowing further as data
on Thursday showed the first year-on-year drop in foreign direct
investment in 28 months and a fresh fall in new orders signalled
a further contraction in factory activity.
Spot platinum tumbled as much as 3.2 percent to a
two-year low of $1,372, before trimming some losses to trade
at$1,399.10
Spot silver dropped to $28.10, its lowest since late
September, before rebounding to trade at $29.02. The metal has
fallen about 10 percent so far this week, pushing the
year-to-date performance into the red.
Palladium rose 0.4 percent to $616.22 an ounce
(Editing by Jason Neely)