(Updates prices, adds new quotes, details, pvs Singapore)
* Italian bond yields level seen at unsustainable levels
* Euro near one-year low against dollar
* Lack of gold physical buying interest from Asia weighs
By Silvia Antonioli and Rujun Shen
LONDON, Dec 29 Gold fell to its lowest in
three months on Thursday on a stronger dollar, worries over a
critical euro zone debt situation and a liquidity crisis which
is pushing banks to sell assets such as precious metals to raise
cash.
The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a year versus the
dollar as Italian bond yields fell from recent record highs at
auction.
But cautious investors still demanded a near 7 percent yield
to buy 10-year paper, a level seen unsustainable over time for
the euro zone third-largest economy. A stronger U.S. unit
makes dollar-priced commodities such as precious metals costlier
for holders of other currencies.
Gold was on course for a 11 percent fall this month, its
biggest drop since October 2008 when the credit crunch hit most
financial markets.
A spiralling euro debt crisis and increased need for
liquidity in the last few months have pushed banks and other
financial participants to sell assets including gold, generally
deemed to be a safe haven during economic woes.
"The stress in the banking sector has increases as
indicators such as the euro/dollar basis swaps show... There is
a shortage of liquidity and, if you have to refinance, you have
to sell your assets, including gold," said Credit Suisse analyst
Tobias Merath.
"Gold is not a safe haven assets against a liquidity crisis.
Banks need to sell assets to raise cash and avoid bankruptcy."
Spot gold fell 1.18 percent to $1,536.80 an ounce by
1043 GMT, from $1,555.19 late in New York on Wednesday.
Earlier it hit a three-month low of $1,534.59.
U.S. gold February futures lost 1.7 percent to
$1,538.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could drop to $1,542
an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
QUICK REBOUND UNLIKELY
Gold lacked interest from Asian physical buyers, even as it
fell to a 3-month through.
Asia's physical buyers have mostly moved to the sidelines
of the market as they wait for the new year.
"Many clients are closing for the year already," said a
Singapore-based dealer.
A rebound for gold is possible if policymakers take measures
such as liquidity injection or interest rates cuts, which could
help alleviate the credit crunch and would lessen the necessity
to sell assets such as commodities, analysts said.
However a quick turnaround is unlikely in the next few days.
"In the short run, gold remains caught in a macro trap and
there is little chance for a yearend rebound in the next two
sessions," VTB Capital said in a note.
"Bullion's inverse monthly rolling correlation to the U.S.
dollar index continues to hold well over one-year highs, nearing
97 percent yesterday or levels last seen in early October 2010."
Many investors have liquidated gold to buy dollars, which in
the current credit climate are seen as the safest assets to own.
Silver was down 1.1 percent at $26.74 an ounce,
echoing the weakness in gold.
Platinum was last down 2.3 percent at $1,350.70 an
ounce, while palladium was down 1.50 percent at $625 an
ounce.
(Editing by William Hardy)