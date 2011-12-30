(Recasts, updates prices, adds comments)
* Gold up nearly 10 pct on year, but suffers Q4 loss
* Spot gold could rebound to $1,588/oz - technicals
* Dollar weaker after hitting highest in more than 11 months
By Susan Thomas and Rujun Shen
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Gold rose on
Friday, rebounding from six-month lows touched on Thursday as
the dollar weakened, but the euro zone crisis that has kept
investor cash out of the market will stay in sharp focus heading
into the new year after a volatile 2011.
The precious metal headed for a rise of nearly 10 percent
for 2011, after 10 straight annual gains. But it is down nearly
19 percent from a record $1,920.30 hit in September, and is on
track for its first quarterly loss in more than three years.
Despite the difficult year gold has in recent months often
abandoned its traditional status as a shelter from turmoil as
investors liquidated positions to free up dollars as the euro
zone debt crisis caused money markets to seize up.
Gold still gave investors a return of about 9.3 percent in
2011, but it underformed U.S. 10-year Treasuries, which returned
about 17 percent, Brent crude oil gave 13.5 percent and German
10-year Bunds 31.1 percent.
Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,570.79 at 1050
GMT, but was still down around 10 percent for the month.
"We need to see the hot money from speculators, we need to
see real money from the money managers coming back to this
market, they have been absent throughout December," said Saxo
Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
A weaker dollar helped prop up precious metals. The dollar
index edged lower, after rising to its highest in more
than 11 months in the previous session.
"That is really where it's coming from," Hansen said.
A weaker dollar can lift dollar-denominated commodities by
making them less expensive for consumers using other currencies.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract gained 2
percent to $1,572 by 1050 GMT, snapping six straight sessions of
losses.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to
$1,588 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The 20-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving
average for the first time since 2009, forming what some
analysts call a "death cross", but others said gold is facing a
lengthy consolidation phase rather than a bear market.
"A negative crossover in moving averages can be seen as a
selling signal," said Tim Riddell, head of ANZ Global Markets
Research, Asia.
"But in gold's profile, it is probably a confirmation signal
that gold has made a cyclical high in the third quarter, and
will likely see a more protracted consolidation phase than the
market would initially wish to see."
EURO ZONE
Industrial metals and equities also rose in the last trading
day of the year, but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
and global growth remain.
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, remains at the
centre of the debt crisis that began in Greece two years ago and
its borrowing needs could overwhelm the bloc's financial
defences if it were forced to seek an international bailout.
But in the United States, employment, housing market and
manufacturing data pointed to growing momentum in the world's
largest economy.
Physical buying is also up, with falling gold price pushing
up demand in India, luring jewellers who began restocking and
preparing for the wedding season beginning mid-January.
The Lunar New Year in about three weeks will also help
support gold consumption in China, traders said.
Silver rose 0.6 percent to $27.91, platinum
was up 0.6 percent at $1,377.49 and palladium was up 0.5
percent at $632.97
