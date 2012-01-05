(Adds U.S. data, comments, updates prices)

* Euro falls to 15-month low vs dollar

* US job data shows better-than-expected private hiring

* Gold demand seen supported ahead of Lunar New Year

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 5 Gold slipped on Thursday, hit by a sharp fall in the euro on escalating concerns about the European debt crisis and by upbeat U.S. labour market data that indicated an improving economic outlook.

Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,601.20 an ounce by 1449 GMT from $1,610.60 late in New York on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the session when the precious metal hit a two-week intraday high.

U.S. gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,603.20 an ounce.

"It is a risk on/risk off trade for gold. I expect gold to experience a volatile period throughout the first quarter, and this relates to the euro zone crisis," said Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.

The euro dropped to a 15-month low against the dollar on concerns about the growing debt crisis in Europe and extended losses after better-than-expected U.S. data helped support the dollar.

A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In the latest signs of an improving labour market, U.S. private employers added a better-than-expected 325,000 jobs in December, while new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell by 15,000 last week.

"In the very near term, it will be important whether gold can close the week above $1,600. If the market succeeds, it would be a good harbinger for trading over the next few weeks," Credit Suisse said in a note.

The market is set to focus on debt sales from Spain and Italy next week, following France's bond auction on Thursday, to gauge the appetite for peripheral euro zone debt in the wake of the region's growing crisis.

French borrowing costs rose slightly when the euro zone's second-largest economy sold debt for the first time this year, but demand was solid despite concerns the country could lose its AAA credit rating.

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Gold demand usually picks up ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 23 this year, in China and elsewhere in Asia, traders said.

"We are seeing Chinese banks on the bid ahead of the Chinese New Year," a Singapore-based trader said.

Physical dealers in Hong Kong reported purchases from funds, albeit in small volumes, and supply is likely to improve next week as refineries resume operations after the New Year break.

Exchange-traded funds, however, have yet to see a pick-up in investment interest. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session. GOL/ETF

Silver fell by 1 percent to $$28.78 an ounce, while platinum slipped 0.9 percent to $1,403.92 an ounce. Palladium eased 0.9 percent to $640.22 an ounce.

"As gold becomes more expensive, the much-regarded gold/silver ratio has risen to 55. Although silver has gained considerable ground in recent days in gold's slipstream, there has been a clear upwards trend in the gold/silver ratio for some months now," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird)