(Adds U.S. data, comments, updates prices)
* Euro falls to 15-month low vs dollar
* US job data shows better-than-expected private hiring
* Gold demand seen supported ahead of Lunar New Year
LONDON, Jan 5 Gold slipped on Thursday,
hit by a sharp fall in the euro on escalating concerns about the
European debt crisis and by upbeat U.S. labour market data that
indicated an improving economic outlook.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,601.20 an ounce
by 1449 GMT from $1,610.60 late in New York on Wednesday, giving
up gains from earlier in the session when the precious metal hit
a two-week intraday high.
U.S. gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,603.20 an ounce.
"It is a risk on/risk off trade for gold. I expect gold to
experience a volatile period throughout the first quarter, and
this relates to the euro zone crisis," said Peter Fertig,
consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.
The euro dropped to a 15-month low against the dollar on
concerns about the growing debt crisis in Europe and extended
losses after better-than-expected U.S. data helped support the
dollar.
A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
In the latest signs of an improving labour market, U.S.
private employers added a better-than-expected 325,000 jobs in
December, while new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell
by 15,000 last week.
"In the very near term, it will be important whether gold
can close the week above $1,600. If the market succeeds, it
would be a good harbinger for trading over the next few weeks,"
Credit Suisse said in a note.
The market is set to focus on debt sales from Spain and
Italy next week, following France's bond auction on Thursday, to
gauge the appetite for peripheral euro zone debt in the wake of
the region's growing crisis.
French borrowing costs rose slightly when the euro zone's
second-largest economy sold debt for the first time this year,
but demand was solid despite concerns the country could lose its
AAA credit rating.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Gold demand usually picks up ahead of the Lunar New Year,
which falls on Jan. 23 this year, in China and elsewhere in
Asia, traders said.
"We are seeing Chinese banks on the bid ahead of the Chinese
New Year," a Singapore-based trader said.
Physical dealers in Hong Kong reported purchases from funds,
albeit in small volumes, and supply is likely to improve next
week as refineries resume operations after the New Year break.
Exchange-traded funds, however, have yet to see a pick-up in
investment interest. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained
unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session. GOL/ETF
Silver fell by 1 percent to $$28.78 an ounce, while
platinum slipped 0.9 percent to $1,403.92 an ounce.
Palladium eased 0.9 percent to $640.22 an ounce.
"As gold becomes more expensive, the much-regarded
gold/silver ratio has risen to 55. Although silver has gained
considerable ground in recent days in gold's slipstream, there
has been a clear upwards trend in the gold/silver ratio for some
months now," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
