(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Gold breaks above 200-day moving average at $1,635/oz
* Price rises as imports to China flag strong demand
* Platinum gains for third day, extends 1-month high
By Amanda Cooper and Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 11 Gold rose for a second day
on Wednesday, hitting its highest in a month, as evidence of
strong demand from major consumer China helped boost the price
above a key technical level, and offset the impact of a softer
euro.
Data showing record gold imports to China late last year has
reassured investors that physical offtake is underpinning the
market. China, the world's number two buyer of the precious
metal, is preparing for the Lunar New Year this month, a key
gold-buying period.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,639.10 an ounce by
1447 GMT. U.S. February gold futures were up 0.5 percent
at $1,640.00 an ounce.
Gold prices have risen 5 percent so far this year after a
dismal December, vaulting above the 200-day moving average
around $1,635 an ounce. Prior to December's sell-off, that had
marked an important level of support, but since then has acted
as stiff overhead resistance.
"If we manage to close above that level today, it should be
quite bullish," said Commerzbank technical analyst Axel Rudolph.
"The move we have seen at the beginning of this year has
been quite impulsive - it went up very quickly, stopped for a
couple of days, then proceeded to go up. This is bullish
momentum showing itself on the gold chart."
He said gold was likely to next run into resistance in the
1682-1700 area.
Its break to a one-month high of $1,646.90 an ounce has
given investors more confidence to buy the metal, especially in
light of improved demand in India - where the rupee's rise
against the dollar has cut the cost of buying bullion for local
consumers - and a sharp rise in Chinese imports.
China imported nearly a fifth more gold from Hong Kong in
November than the previous month, continuing a trend of sharply
rising purchases that has seen bullion flows to the mainland
more than treble in the first 11 months of the year.
A record 102.525 tonnes of gold entered the mainland from
Hong Kong in November, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics
Department said.
"Signs that China is importing a lot of gold are bullish for
the market, primarily because this metal can't leave the country
- it is not permissible to export gold," said UBS. "And there is
little doubt that volumes have increased dramatically."
Adding support to gold, dealers reported strong physical
demand from India, the world's largest bullion buyer, after the
rupee hit a one-month high against the dollar.
FLURRY OF TRADE
The volume of gold traded has risen in the last week,
indicating more investors are active in the market once more.
According to data from CME Group, which offers the benchmark
gold futures contract <0#GC:>, volume on Tuesday topped 160,000
lots, reaching its highest since early December and about 25
percent above average turnover on a rolling-one month basis.
The prospect of aggressive monetary easing from the world's
key central banks, including the European Central Bank, will
keep sentiment for gold and silver bullish, it added.
Gold's 1.5 percent rise this week has been helped by a
modest pick-up in the euro. The single currency eased on
Wednesday, however, battling concerns about the ability of
several euro zone nations to fund themselves, given sovereign
debt yields remain high.
Gold usually trades inversely to the dollar, falling as the
U.S. currency rises, when non-U.S. investors find it more
profitable to sell the metal and book a higher profit when
exchanging the dollars back into their own currencies.
Silver was down 0.4 percent on the day at $29.80 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, the number of ounces of silver needed
to buy one ounce of gold, is around 54.78, having risen from
54.22 a week ago, indicating gold's modest outperformance.
Platinum was set for a third daily gain, up 1.3
percent on the day at $1,479.99 an ounce. The metal has been
helped this week by reports of a high risk of power outages in
South Africa, the world's largest producer of platinum.
Palladium was down 0.1 percent at $632.97 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
William Hardy)