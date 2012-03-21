* Investors more negative toward gold; ETF holdings fall

* UK's Osborne says to up overall reserves, not gold

* Silver could fall further, near-term support broken

* Coming up: U.S. weekly initial jobless claims Thursday (Updates market activity, adds details, graphic link)

By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Gold rose slightly on Wednesday as short-covering helped the metal recover some of the previous session's losses, but waning interest from investment funds and an improving U.S. economic outlook impeded gains.

Bullion failed to hold early gains as investor appetite was lackluster based on a slightly higher dollar index and a flat U.S. equities market after U.S. existing home sales data showed the housing market recovery remained on track.

Gold buying sentiment weakened after data showed holdings of gold in the world's largest gold exchange-traded funds posted its biggest one-day decline in three months. That reflected some of the investor shift away from bullion.

"There seems to be less sponsorship from funds and less speculative interest in the market. The European sovereign debt situation is quiet at the moment and U.S. economic data is decent," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,652.84 by 2:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT).

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $3.30 at $1,650.30 an ounce, with trading volume 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Gold fell 3 percent last week, removing the gains in January that were based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing, as the Federal Reserve has offered few clues on any further action.

The metal has now fallen almost $150 an ounce from a Feb. 29 peak of $1,790, driven by growing confidence that the U.S. economy is poised for a recovery and that Greece has averted a chaotic default.

"For me, the market is starting to look at conditions as being more normal. Obviously, the evidence is the equity markets in particular and the S&P 500 ... and the fact that we are in a bit of a pause on monetary policy," Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner said.

Gold prices received a slight boost after British finance minister George Osborne said that he planned to increase Britain's reserves. However, they retreated after a UK Treasury spokesman said there were no plans to raise the gold holdings.

FUND'S BULLISH BETS FELL

Gold buying sentiment took a toll after U.S. CFTC data showed money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, trimmed their bullish bets last week to the lowest level since the final week of January.

O'Neill said his firm recently sold all its gold position due to near-term volatilities, even though he is bullish in the long run due to lingering economic uncertainties.

The decline this month in the gold price has prompted one or more central banks to buy as much as four tonnes of bullion in recent weeks, although more exact figures will likely not be available until the International Monetary Fund releases monthly reserves data in the coming week or two.

Also a strike by a majority of jewelers throughout India over the government's plan to raise the import duty on gold has crimped demand this week in the world's largest consumer.

Silver was up 0.3 percent at $32.20 an ounce.

Barclays analysts said in a note that silver could fall toward its recent lows of $31.60 an ounce after breaking a near-term support of $32.10 on hourly chart earlier this week.

Palladium fell after data that showed February imports into China, the world's largest consumer of commodities, fell to their lowest since December 2009.

Spot palladium was down 0.7 percent on the day at $683.97 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,639.50 an ounce. 2:24 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1650.30 3.30 0.2 1646.30 1661.90 127,380 US Silver MAY 32.227 0.393 1.2 31.865 32.410 34,254 US Plat APR 1640.40 -13.90 -0.8 1635.50 1664.50 8,161 US Pall JUN 688.65 -8.40 -1.2 683.80 701.30 2,938 Gold 1652.84 2.81 0.2 1647.05 1661.04 Silver 32.200 0.090 0.3 31.900 32.370 Platinum 1639.50 -8.53 -0.5 1638.50 1672.00 Palladium 683.97 -5.08 -0.7 686.00 698.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 149,186 185,602 195,338 18.35 -0.78 US Silver 37,644 67,760 73,402 31.31 1.75 US Platinum 11,414 8,622 8,293 26.84 2.42 US Palladium 2,958 4,971 4,542 (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)