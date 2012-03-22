* QE 3 premium completely unwound
* $1,600 eyed before a sideways pattern emerges
* Asia physical activity hamstrung
By Veronica Brown
London, March 22 Gold hit its lowest level since
mid-January on Thursday, influenced by dollar strength, with the
market having unwound all of the premium built up on
expectations for further U.S. quantitative easing.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,635.06 at 1140
GMT. The metal earlier hit a low of $1,631.74 -- its weakest
since January 16, extending losses seen when the Federal Reserve
upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and fuelled the idea of being
done with injecting further liquidity into the system.
U.S. gold futures were down $15.40 at $1,634.90. Spot
silver was last at $31.86, down 0.8 percent.
The dollar found its legs as the euro took a hit from
unexpected declines in euro zone manufacturing and services
activity in March, dented by a sharp fall in French and German
factory activity.
A stronger U.S. currency can make dollar-priced gold less
attractive to non-U.S. investors.
Gold has shed some 3.3 percent this month, cutting its
overall gain on the year to 4.6 percent.
"All the people who piled in back in January when the Fed
went very public on low interest rates ,...that has all been
unwound now," said Simon Weeks, he ad of precious metals at
Scotia Mocatta.
"There probably is more on the downside, but I think we've
probably seen the worst of the liquidation. There may be another
move toward $1,600 but that's possibly enough for the time
being," he added.
Stock markets were also down, with MSCI's main world equity
index down 0.4 percent to its lowest in eight
days, after hitting its highest level since August earlier in
the week.
PHYSICAL MARKET MUTED
Asia's physical market was muted, with sparse interest,
traders said. Weak Chinese manufacturing activity, showing the
overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking
to a four-month low, also fanned concerns about China's retail
gold appetite.
"People are concerned about China's economic growth. If
growth slows down and inflation eases, people may choose not to
buy gold," said a Hong Kong-based gold dealer.
"We have been rangebound for a while and people are looking
at the possibility of breaking lower rather than higher."
In India, the world's largest gold consumer, jewellers have
been closed since the weekend in protest against an import
duty hike on bullion.
The recent economic optimism helped platinum regain its
premium over gold earlier in the month. But the spread flipped
to a discount again this week, with gold standing roughly $19
above platinum.
Spot platinum traded down 1.2 percent to $1,612.50 an
ounce, and spot palladium dropped almost 3 percent
to$666.88.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Jason Neely)