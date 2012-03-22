* QE III premium completely unwound
* $1,600 eyed before a sideways pattern emerges
* Asia physical activity hamstrung
By Veronica Brown and Michelle Martin
London, March 22 Gold slid to its lowest level
since mid-January on Thursday, weighed by dollar strength, with
the market having unwound all of the premium built up on
expectations for further U.S. quantitative easing.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,632.76 an ounce at
1407 GMT. The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68 - its weakest
since Jan. 13 - extending losses seen when the Federal Reserve
upgraded its U.S. economic outlook and fuelled the idea of being
done with injecting further liquidity into the system.
U.S. gold futures were down $18.70 at $1,631.50.
Losses in spot silver outpaced those in gold, with the
metal shedding 2.5 percent to $31.30 an ounce.
The dollar extended gains versus the euro as U.S. jobless
claims data offered evidence the jobs market recovery was
gaining traction..
A stronger U.S. currency can make dollar-priced gold less
attractive to non-U.S. investors.
The single currency was also hit by unexpected declines in
euro zone manufacturing and services activity in March, dented
by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity.
Analysts expected that with a reassessment of global
economic health, including slightly improved U.S. data, gold
prices might give way further.
"Right now we think this short-term trend lower could have
further to go. Sentiment in the market seems to have turned a
little bit bearish over the last couple of weeks, and I wouldn't
be surprised to see gold have a look below the 1,600 level,"
said Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall.
Key to the change in sentiment for bullion was a recent
shift in sentiment towards U.S. monetary loosening, with a third
round of quantitative easing seen as off the cards for now.
"All the people who piled in back in January when the Fed
went very public on low interest rates ... that has all been
unwound now," said Simon Weeks, he ad of precious metals at
Scotia Mocatta.
Stock markets were struggling, with MSCI's main world equity
index down 0.7 percent.
PHYSICAL MARKET MUTED
Asia's physical market was muted, with interest sparse,
traders said. Weak Chinese manufacturing activity, showing the
overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking
to a four-month low, also fanned concerns about China's retail
gold appetite.
"People are concerned about China's economic growth. If
growth slows down and inflation eases, people may choose not to
buy gold," said a Hong Kong-based gold dealer.
In India, the world's largest gold consumer, jewellers have
been closed since the weekend in protest against an import duty
hike on bullion.
The recent economic optimism helped platinum regain its
premium over gold earlier in the month. But the spread flipped
to a discount again this week, with gold standing roughly $19
above platinum.
Spot platinum traded down 1.6 percent to $1,607.24 an
ounce, and spot palladium dropped 3.6 percent to $655.97.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Jason Neely and Jane Baird)