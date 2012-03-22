* Gold falls to lowest since mid-January, ends off lows
* Worries over global economic slowdown pressure markets
* Recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields weigh on gold
* Coming up: U.S. new home sales Friday
By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 22 Gold fell to its
lowest price in more than two months o n T hursday, as worries
about continued contraction in manufacturing in both the euro
zone and China triggered a broad sell-off.
Bullion ended down 0.5 percent, but off its earlier low on
some technical support. The metal, which has taken to follow
riskier assets, was pressured as data showed manufacturing
activity in both China and Europe have shrunk further. That more
than offset a four-year low in U.S. initial jobless claims.
Gold, which was $150 lower than its Feb. 29 peak of about
$1,800 an ounce, has been hit by fading hopes of more U.S.
monetary easing and a better U.S. economic outlook. The decline
reflected recent massive outflow from bullion exchange-traded
funds and some funds exiting the gold trade.
"Gold's been 100 percent focused on the China slowdown,"
said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth
Management with more than $1 billion in assets.
"The sell-off in gold I think is overdone. It's been tagged
to the strength of the dollar and whether there will be further
economic stimulus," and price volatility will rise even though
global economic worries and geopolitical tensions should
underpin the metal, Sica said.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,642.65 an ounce
by 2:56 p.m. EDT (1856 GMT).
The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68, its weakest since
Jan. 13. Gold has given back the gains in January that had been
based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing,
as the Federal Reserve has offered few clues on any further
action.
U.S. gold futures settled down $7.80 at $1,642.50,
with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
Losses in spot silver outpaced those in gold, with
the metal shedding 2.5 percent to $31.32 an ounce.
Analysts expected that with a reassessment of global
economic health could send gold prices down further.
Adding to the negative mood in gold was a recent spike in
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields which move in
the opposite direction to Treasury bond prices and are seen as a
gauge of short-term U.S. interest rates. Higher interest rates
can reduce investor interest in gold, which carries no yield.
PHYSICAL DEMAND MUTED
Physical buying was particularly quiet in Asia as
disappointing China's manufacturing data fanned concerns about
China's retail gold appetite.
In India, the world's largest gold consumer, jewelers have
been closed since the weekend in protest against an import duty
increase on bullion.
James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC, said that the
level of pent-up gold demand in India will be an important
factor for the future direction of gold prices.
The recent economic optimism helped platinum regain its
premium over gold earlier in the month. But the spread flipped
to a discount again this week, with gold standing roughly $30
above platinum.
Spot platinum traded down 1 percent at $1,616.49 an
ounce, and spot palladium dropped 4.9 percent to $647.33
as the metal unwound sharp recent gains driven by supply worries
and better global economic sentiment.
2:56 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1642.50 -7.80 -0.5 1627.50 1656.60 157,252
US Silver MAY 31.345 -0.882 -2.7 31.090 32.350 48,080
US Plat APR 1612.10 -28.30 -1.7 1604.00 1645.00 10,424
US Pall JUN 651.05 -37.60 -5.5 650.40 689.30 7,508
Gold 1642.65 -7.30 -0.4 1628.65 1656.01
Silver 31.320 -0.800 -2.5 31.110 32.340
Platinum 1616.49 -16.99 -1.0 1607.00 1641.50
Palladium 647.33 -33.20 -4.9 651.90 686.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 175,966 185,912 195,429 19.06 -0.18
US Silver 52,531 67,501 73,362 31.14 -0.17
US Platinum 12,625 8,778 8,379 26.84 2.42
US Palladium 7,558 4,825 4,501
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in London, Rujun Shen
in Singapore; Editing by Philip Barbara and Alden Bentley)