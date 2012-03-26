* Bernanke, Gross comments taken to support QE expectations
* Options-related buying seen before expiry Tuesday
* Money managers, specs cut gold long bets for third week
* Coming up: S&P Case-Shiller home prices index
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 Gold rose around 1.5
percent in heavy trading o n M onday, notching its biggest one-day
gain in a month as renewed hopes for further U.S. monetary
easing fueled bullion buying as a hedge against long-term
inflation and economic uncertainty.
Bullion followed gains in equities after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more
quickly to bring down the unemployment rate, and prominent bond
fund manager Bill Gross said the Fed would hint at a third round
of bond purchases, or QE3, in April.
Options-related buying also helped as prices gravitate
toward the $1,700 an ounce ahead of Tuesday's COMEX March
options expiry, traders said.
Gold also posted its biggest two-day gain since late January
when the Federal Reserve said for the first time it expects to
keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014.
"It's not the headline inflation that's going to bump up,
(but it's) still a long-term expectation. Gold has been behaving
as the world seems to be monetizing debt," said Jeffrey Sherman,
commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital, a Los
Angeles-based investment manager with $30 billion in assets.
"Some people are still questioning QE3 will have legs, or if
markets have already pricing everything in," Sherman said.
In the past four weeks, the metal had sold off as much as
$160 after a strong run of U.S. economic data and a lack of
mention from Bernanke on QE dashed hopes of more Fed easing.
Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at $1,685.16 by 2:17
p.m. EDT (1817 GMT), having earlier hit a two-week high of
$1,687.90.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$23.20 an ounce at $1,685.60, with trading volume 25 percent
higher than its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Silver also rose 1.7 percent to $32.76 an ounce.
A 1-percent rally on Wall Street, a dollar decline after
Bernanke's comment and higher investor risk appetite also
underpinned gold on Monday.
Market sentiment broadly improved after Bill Gross, co-chief
investment officer at PIMCO, said on social media platform
Twitter on Sunday "#Fed likely to hint @ QE3 in April meeting."
The metal briefly rose above an important technical support
at its 200-day moving average, and traders said it would be key
for gold to hold above that level in the next several sessions.
Some options investors might have bought gold futures in
hopes to push prices above $1,700 an ounce.
"Comex option expiry is tomorrow with the largest open
interest in gold at $1,700 starting to play a factor," TD Bank's
trading desk said in a note.
OUTLOOK CAUTIOUS
Despite Monday's rise, some fund and institutional investors
seemed to have lost interest in the gold trade.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed money managers in gold futures and options cut
their bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest
level in two months.
While concerns over the euro zone debt crisis were a key
factor driving gold to record highs last year, the metal has
since re-established its usual inverse relationship with the
dollar.
"If the dollar is going to strengthen over the next couple
of days, gold should see more downward pressure," said Standard
Bank analyst Walter de Wet.
Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,640.74 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 1.6 percent at $664.22
an ounce.
2:17 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1685.60 23.20 1.4 1655.10 1687.80 166,776
US Silver MAY 32.75 0.478 1.5 32.020 32.890 28,433
US Plat APR 1646.70 18.80 1.2 1620.60 1649.30 8,791
US Pall JUN 668.75 8.85 1.3 658.00 674.75 3,393
Gold 1685.16 23.02 1.4 1656.17 1687.90
Silver 32.760 0.560 1.7 32.050 32.860
Platinum 1640.74 20.76 1.3 1623.25 1646.25
Palladium 664.22 10.72 1.6 660.00 671.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 236,263 187,183 195,767 18.11 -1.30
US Silver 31,633 66,622 73,048 29.79 -2.81
US Platinum 15,071 9,149 8,550 26 2.00
US Palladium 3,416 5,018 4,502
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in London; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer and Marguerita Choy)