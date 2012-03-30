* Spot gold heads for 6.5 pct gain in Q1
* Gold open interest falls to lows last seen in Sept 2009
* Silver rises 16 percent in Q1, first positive performance
in a year
(Updates prices, comments and analysis throughout)
By Josephine Mason and Michelle Martin
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 30 Gold prices eked out
small gains o n F riday on the back of a weaker dollar and as
traders sought bargains after the previous session's sell-off
and as the first quarter neared its end.
Bullion was set to end the quarter up 6.6 percent, having
outperformed the 1.7-percent drop in the dollar index and
recovering from its drop in the fourth quarter, its first
quarterly decline in three years.
Gold's gains for the quarter were well below those of other
precious metals. Platinum was set to rise almost 17 percent
while silver was headed for a 16 percent gain in the quarter.
For the day, spot gold rose 0.47 percent to $1,668.77
an ounce at 2:50 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT), trading in an unusually
narrow $10 range ahead of the end of the first quarter.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery raced higher than
spot prices, rising 0.92 percent to $1,670.1 an ounce. They
settled at $1,671,9, up from $1,654.9 on Thursday.
George Gero, senior vice president of RBC Wealth Management,
attributed the rise, albeit small, to bargain hunting with
traders betting on a flurry of new asset allocation into gold at
the start of the second quarter.
It has been a volatile week for gold. After failing to
pierce the $1,700 per oz mark ahead of options expiry, prices
fell sharply to around $1,650 per oz on Thursday, close to
support levels.
Bullion garnered support as the dollar fell to a one-month
low against a basket of currencies, including the euro, after
European finance ministers agreed to boost the euro zone's debt
crisis firewall to roughly 800 billion euros ($1.1 trillion).
FALLING OPEN INTEREST
The market was also eyeing the large drop in open interest
to just above 407,000 lots following options expiry. This is the
lowest level since September 200 and compares with almost
480,000 lots at the start of March and average of
435,000-445,000 lots, according to Gero.
He attributed the drop to liquidation following a
"difficult" rollover to June contracts.
The market typically loses 5,000-6,000 contracts in open
interest with a rollover, but activity levels are being stymied
by high margin rates, he told Reuters.
Technically bullion needs to hold above $1,639 per oz, its
55-week moving average, Ole Hansen, commodity strategist at Saxo
Bank said. It has only broken this on a few occasions over the
past 10 years.
"A weekly close below could signal further losses although
every time a break has happened the price has relatively quickly
managed to recover and move higher," he said.
Its strong start to 2012 petered out as hedge funds looked
elsewhere for better opportunities and even exchange-traded
products, a pocket of strength, saw some reduction in March, he
said.
Last year worries over the potential spread of the euro zone
debt crisis helped drive gold to record highs, but the metal has
since re-established its usual inverse relationship with the
dollar. News from the euro zone that boosts the euro and weighs
on the dollar tends to be positive for gold.
STRONG QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE
In contrast, silver's fortunes have improved. The 16-percent
rise this quarter is the industrial metal's first positive
quarter since the first three months of last year. It is also
the third-best performance among the commodities behind
gasoline, up 26 percent, and platinum, up 17 percent.
Silver was up 0.56 percent at $32.39 an ounce. The
gold/silver ratio, or the number of silver ounces needed to buy
an ounce of gold, eased back towards 51 on Friday.
INVERSE LINK
Gold investors will watch U.S. data in the second quarter
for clues as to the likelihood of a fresh round of monetary
easing from the Federal Reserve. Easier monetary policy could
hurt the dollar and support gold.
"A shift in focus from the negatives in the euro zone to the
negatives in the U.S. may influence gold prices in the medium
term," HSBC analysts said in a note.
"The failure to address the key issue of the U.S. budget
deficit while the Fed maintains a zero interest rate policy is
positive for safe-haven assets like gold," they added.
Spot platinum was up 0.77 percent at $1,635.49 an
ounce, on track for its biggest quarterly rise in three years,
up 17.6 percent. Palladium was up 0.74 percent at $647.73
an ounce.
South Africa's government was set to plow $420 million into
a public-private platinum venture with Pallinghurst Resources
that has ambitions to become the world's third-largest
producer of the precious metal, Pallinghurst said on Thursday.
The partnership, which includes the local Bakgatla Ba
Kgafela tribe, has a production target of 1.1 million ounces
within the next five years. That would make it the biggest
producer behind Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Michelle Martin; Editing by
David Gregorio)